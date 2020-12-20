Saints' Cam Jordan Ejected for Throwing Punch at Chiefs' Andrew Wylie

Bill Feig/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan was tossed from the team's game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday after he threw a punch at Chiefs guard Andrew Wylie.

Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell scored on the next play to help put Kansas City up 29-15 with less than 14 minutes left to play.

Jordan's ejection is the 21st of the season, marking the most ejections since at least 2001, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Jordan had three tackles (one for loss) and a hit on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes before he left the game.

The 31-year-old, who is coming off three consecutive Pro Bowl selections, has appeared in every game for the Saints since they drafted him with the 24th pick out of California in 2011. Prior to Sunday, he had recorded a pass breakup, 6.5 sacks, 44 tackles and 14 quarterback hits for the 10-3 Saints.

New Orleans is also missing safety Marcus Williams, who had two tackles and a defended pass before he exited with less than five minutes to play in the third quarter with a lower leg injury. Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith had one 25-yard reception before leaving the game with an ankle injury.