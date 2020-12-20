    Tom Brady's Signed Bucs Jersey Sets Record at Auction for Chris Godwin's Charity

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 20, 2020

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) shakes hands with wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
    Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

    A signed Tom Brady jersey was sold at auction for a record price Sunday. 

    The $100,000 price tag for Brady's No. 12 Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey represents the highest mark for an active NFL player:

    Brady donated the jersey to benefit Bucs teammate Chris Godwin's charity. The Team Godwin Foundation provides at-risk animals with a second chance by giving them necessary training and care, with the goal of helping them get adopted into a permanent home. 

    Given Brady's extensive NFL resume and case as the greatest quarterback in history, his merchandise tends to nab a significant return at auction.

    The 43-year-old auctioned off an opportunity to have dinner with him, as well as game-used jersey and ticket to the Bucs' first home game of the season for the All-In Challenge to help raise funds for charity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That sold for $800,000 to YouTube celebrity Logan Thirtyacre in May, per TMZ Sports

    Sunday turned out to be a good day for the Buccaneers. Along with the proceeds from Brady's jersey going to benefit Godwin's charity, the team scored a 31-27 come-from-behind win over the Atlanta Falcons

