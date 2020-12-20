Tom Brady's Signed Bucs Jersey Sets Record at Auction for Chris Godwin's Charity

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

A signed Tom Brady jersey was sold at auction for a record price Sunday.

The $100,000 price tag for Brady's No. 12 Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey represents the highest mark for an active NFL player:

Brady donated the jersey to benefit Bucs teammate Chris Godwin's charity. The Team Godwin Foundation provides at-risk animals with a second chance by giving them necessary training and care, with the goal of helping them get adopted into a permanent home.

Given Brady's extensive NFL resume and case as the greatest quarterback in history, his merchandise tends to nab a significant return at auction.

The 43-year-old auctioned off an opportunity to have dinner with him, as well as game-used jersey and ticket to the Bucs' first home game of the season for the All-In Challenge to help raise funds for charity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That sold for $800,000 to YouTube celebrity Logan Thirtyacre in May, per TMZ Sports.

Sunday turned out to be a good day for the Buccaneers. Along with the proceeds from Brady's jersey going to benefit Godwin's charity, the team scored a 31-27 come-from-behind win over the Atlanta Falcons.