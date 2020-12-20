Patrick Mahomes Outduels Drew Brees as Chiefs Hold off Saints to Improve to 13-1

Brett Duke/Associated Press

The NFC South remains up for grabs after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New Orleans Saints 32-29 on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers erasing a 17-point deficit against the Atlanta Falcons earlier in the day, the Saints needed to win in order to clinch a division title. Instead, New Orleans' lead on Tampa Bay is now just one game with two weeks remaining.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, inched a little closer toward securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Kansas City jumped ahead 14-0 in the second quarter before allowing 15 unanswered points. Patrick Mahomes put his team back into the lead in the third quarter with a five-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman into the back corner of the end zone.

Andy Reid broke out the option to make it a two-score game. Mahomes pitched to Le'Veon Bell for a 12-yard scamper to pay dirt.

A pair of touchdown passes by Drew Brees made things interesting, but a 22-yard field goal by Harrison Butker proved to be the difference.

Notable Performers

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs: 26-of-47, 254 yards, three touchdowns; seven carries, 37 yards

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Chiefs: 14 carries, 79 yards; one reception, four yards

Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs: eight receptions, 68 yards, one touchdown

Drew Brees, QB, Saints: 15-of-34, 234 yards, three touchdowns, one interception

Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints: 11 carries, 54 yards; three receptions 40 yards, one touchdown

Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Saints: four receptions, 76 yards

Mahomes, Chiefs Face Tough Sledding against Saints

The Saints were allowing the second-fewest yards (298.4 per game) and fourth-fewest points (20.4) entering Sunday. This is arguably the best defense of the Sean Payton era and proved why in spite of the result.

Mahomes' total numbers are pretty good, but his number of incompletions illustrates how well New Orleans' secondary blanketed the Chiefs' receivers.

This game demonstrated what sets the 2018 MVP apart from his peers. Time and again, he kept plays alive with his legs, only to fit a throw into a window that seemed nonexistent. The third-quarter touchdown to Hardman was a perfect example.

An opposing team can do everything right, and sometimes it doesn't matter.

It wasn't pretty, but the Chiefs will be thrilled to walk out of the Superdome with a win.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire's exit is a source of worry, though. The team announced in the fourth quarter the rookie running back left with hip and leg injuries.

Bell has largely remained on the fringes since signing with Kansas City. This could be a chance for the three-time Pro Bowler to step up and set the tone for the backfield.

Brees Labors in Return

Brees hadn't played since a 27-13 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 15, suffering fractured ribs and a collapsed lung. Based on his performance Sunday, it seems fair to wonder whether the future Hall of Famer is all the way back to 100 percent.

The absence of Michael Thomas played a role in Brees' bad day, as well.

To quote former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer, "You cannot lose games in the NFL and still win."

The Saints will be upset they threw away an opportunity to win the division and allowed the Buccaneers back into the race.

The performance of New Orleans' defense should be a source of encouragement nonetheless. The unit kept the Saints in the game, and the team might fare better come playoff time when it doesn't have to keep pace with one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL.

And by the time a possible NFC Championship Game clash with the Green Bay Packers rolls around, New Orleans' key players might have healed up a little more.

What's Next?

The Saints have a Christmas Day matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Chiefs meet the aforementioned Falcons on Dec. 27 at 1 p.m. ET.