NFL Scores Week 15: Results, Playoff Picture and Top Fantasy Performances

Week 15 got off to a wild start on Thursday night with an overtime thriller between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers. Things were a little less exciting on Saturday, but the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills both picked up wins relevant to the playoff race.

Buffalo's win secured an AFC East title for the Bills, while the Packers' victory put Green Bay another step closer to the NFC's No. 1 seed. Las Vegas' loss on Thursday all but ended the Raiders' postseason hopes.

The Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers helped their own playoff chances with early afternoon wins on Sunday.

The playoff chase continues, and we're here to follow along with the action. We'll dig into the final scores and top Week 15 fantasy stars as games unfold, along with the latest AFC and NFC playoff standings.

Fantasy points based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring.