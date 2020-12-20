NFL Scores Week 15: Results, Playoff Picture and Top Fantasy Performances

NFL Scores Week 15: Results, Playoff Picture and Top Fantasy PerformancesDecember 20, 2020
Week 15 got off to a wild start on Thursday night with an overtime thriller between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers. Things were a little less exciting on Saturday, but the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills both picked up wins relevant to the playoff race.
Buffalo's win secured an AFC East title for the Bills, while the Packers' victory put Green Bay another step closer to the NFC's No. 1 seed. Las Vegas' loss on Thursday all but ended the Raiders' postseason hopes.
The Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers helped their own playoff chances with early afternoon wins on Sunday.
The playoff chase continues, and we're here to follow along with the action. We'll dig into the final scores and top Week 15 fantasy stars as games unfold, along with the latest AFC and NFC playoff standings.
Fantasy points based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Week 15 Results, Top Performers
Los Angeles Chargers 30, Las Vegas Raiders 27 (OT)
Marcus Mariota, QB, Las Vegas Raiders: 226 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 88 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD (26.84 points)
Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders: 9 receptions, 150 yards, 1 TD (30.00 points)
Buffalo Bills 48, Denver Broncos 19
Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills: 359 passing yards, 2 TDs, 33 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs (37.66 points)
Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills: 11 receptions, 147 yards (25.70 points)
Green Bay Packers 24, Carolina Panthers 16
Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers: 145 rushing yards, 1 TD, 3 receptions, 13 receiving yards (24.80 points)
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers: 143 passing yards, 1 TD, 26 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD (18.32 points)
Chicago Bears 33, Minnesota Vikings 27
David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears: 146 rushing yards, 2 TDs, 1 reception, 16 receiving yards (29.20 points)
Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings: 271 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 25 rushing yards (20.34 points)
Indianapolis Colts 27, Houston Texans 20
Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans: 373 passing yards, 2 TDs, 25 rushing yards (23.42 points)
David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans: 27 rushing yards, 11 receptions, 106 receiving yards (24.30 points)
Tennessee Titans 46, Detroit Lions 25
Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans: 147 rushing yards, 1 TD, 2 receptions, 5 receiving yards (25.20 points)
Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans: 273 passing yards, 3 TDs, 21 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs (37.66 points)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Atlanta Falcons 27
Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons: 356 passing yards, 3 TDs, 16 rushing yards (27.84 points)
Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons: 10 receptions, 163 yards, 1 TD (32.30 points)
Baltimore Ravens 40, Jacksonville Jaguars 14
Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens: 243 passing yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 35 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD (30.22 points)
Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens: 5 receptions, 66 yards, 1 TD (17.60 points)
Miami Dolphins 22, New England Patriots 12
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins: 145 passing yards, 1 TD, 9 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs (19.70 points)
Salvon Ahmed, RB, Miami Dolphins: 122 rushing yards, 1 TD, 1 reception, 5 receiving yards (21.70 points)
Seattle Seahawks 20, Washington Football Team 15
Carlos Hyde, RB, Seattle Seahawks: 55 rushing yards, 1 TD, 2 receptions, 8 receiving yards (14.30 points)
Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Football Team: 13 receptions, 101 yards (23.10 points)
Dallas Cowboys 41, San Francisco 49ers 33
Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys: 69 rushing yards, 2 TDs, 6 receptions, 63 receiving yards (31.20 points)
CeeDee Lamb, QB, Dallas Cowboys: 5 receptions, 85 receiving yards (19.50 points)
Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
The Bills are AFC East champions for the first time since 1995, and quarterback Josh Allen has been a massive factor along the way. He is a viable MVP candidate this season, and he's likely going to deliver several fantasy championships.
Allen was terrific again on Saturday, carving up the Denver Broncos defense both through the air and on the ground. He threw for two touchdowns, ran for two touchdowns and helped keep Buffalo in control throughout the game.
"He's a great quarterback, no two ways about it," Broncos coach Vic Fangio said, per Mike Klis of 9 News Denver.
Denver got a firsthand look at just how great Allen can be. The New England Patriots will get another look at him next Monday night. New England represents a tough matchup—the Patriots have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks (tied)—but there's no reason for managers to abandon Allen now.
Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans
The Titans sit at 10-4 and are closing in on the postseason thanks in large part to the hard running of Derrick Henry. The reigning NFL rushing champion was fantastic again on Sunday, racking up 147 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
While Henry is the centerpiece of Tennessee's offense, quarterback Ryan Tannehill should be appreciated. He's become a high-end starter for the Titans and a high-end streamer for fantasy managers. Against the Detroit Lions, Tannehill threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for a pair of scores.
Tannehill isn't going to join Allen in the MVP race, but he could deliver some fantasy championships down the stretch.
Like Allen, Tannehill has a tough Week 16 matchup, as the Packers have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks (tied). However, he has a tremendous matchup against the Houston Texans in the regular-season finale. Houston has allowed the 11th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2020.
Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was a surprise scratch on Sunday. He had been dealing with a calf injury, but he was expected to suit up against the San Francisco 49ers.
Elliott didn't suit up, though, and his surprise absence led to a surprising performance for fellow running back Tony Pollard. The second-year back rushed for 69 yards with two touchdowns and caught six passes for 63 more yards. He averaged 5.8 yards per carry and was one of the top fantasy performers of the early afternoon.
It'll be worth following the Cowboys from here to see how they handle the running back position. Pollard had 11 carries in Week 14 before logging 12 with Elliott on the sideline. Given Elliott's struggles—and fumbles, he has five lost on the season—Pollard may see the larger role in the final two weeks.
Managers shouldn't consider Pollard a high-upside play against the Philadelphia Eagles—who have allowed the 11th-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs (tied). However, he should be a fine flex option and may be a better play than Elliott.
AFC, NFC Standings
AFC
Kansas City Chiefs 12-1 (Z)
Pittsburgh Steelers 11-2
Buffalo Bills 11-3 (Z)
Tennessee Titans 10-4
Indianapolis Colts 10-4
Cleveland Browns 9-4
Miami Dolphins 9-5
Baltimore Ravens 9-5
Las Vegas Raiders 7-7
New England Patriots 6-8
Denver Broncos 5-9
Los Angeles Chargers 5-9
Houston Texans 4-10
Cincinnati Bengals 2-10-1
Jacksonville Jaguars 1-13
New York Jets 0-14
NFC
Green Bay Packers 11-3 (Z)
New Orleans Saints 10-3 (X)
Seattle Seahawks 10-4 (X)
Washington Football Team 6-8
Los Angeles Rams 9-4
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9-5
Arizona Cardinals 7-6
Chicago Bears 7-7
Minnesota Vikings 6-8
New York Giants 5-8
Detroit Lions 5-9
Dallas Cowboys 5-9
San Francisco 49ers 5-9
Philadelphia Eagles 4-8-1
Atlanta Falcons 4-10
Carolina Panthers 4-10
*X = clinched playoff spot, Z = clinched division
