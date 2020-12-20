DJ LeMahieu Rumors: Yankees Free Agent Asking for 5-Year, $125M Contract

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

As second baseman DJ LeMahieu continues to negotiate with teams for a new contract, the three-time All-Star's reported asking price has been revealed.

Per Bob Klapisch of NJ.com, LeMahieu is seeking a contract worth $125 million over five years from the New York Yankees.

Klapisch noted the Yankees aren't budging off their stance right now because "a) no one in the organization wants to commit to a fifth year and b) the Yankees would be bidding against themselves."

There has been speculation that the Yankees and LeMahieu were far apart in their contract talks.

Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reported last week that the two sides were more than $25 million apart, with the Yankees offering $75 million over four years.

Kuty added there "seems no rush" for either side to give in to the other because of the possibility that spring training could be delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Yankees have made it clear they want LeMahieu back.

"It's no secret that (LeMahieu) is our No. 1 priority," manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Tuesday. "Hopefully, at the end of all this, DJ is a Yankee for a long time."

LeMahieu has finished in the top four of American League MVP voting in each of the past two seasons. The 32-year-old led Major League Baseball with a .364 batting average in 2020 and led the AL with a .421 on-base percentage and 1.011 OPS.