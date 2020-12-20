NFL Playoff Scenarios 2020-21: AFC, NFC Bracket Picture and Pre-Week 15 Odds

2 of 3

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

1. Green Bay (bye)

2. New Orleans vs. 7. Arizona

3. Los Angeles vs. 6. Tampa Bay

4. Washington vs. 5. Seattle

Teams Still In The Hunt: Minnesota (6-7), Chicago (6-7), Detroit (5-8), San Francisco (5-8), New York (5-8) Philadelphia (4-8-1), Dallas (4-9)

Over in the NFC, things are a bit more complicated, at least at the bottom rungs of the bracket. Green Bay has already locked up the NFC North but still haven't quite sealed the No. 1 seed.

The Packers (11-3) hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over New Orleans from their matchup earlier this season, and if the Saints lose to Kansas City on Sunday, Green Bay would have to lose both of its final two games to lose control of the top seed. That seems unlikely against the Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears, but it's not impossible. At that point, Green Bay would be 11-5, and New Orleans, if it won out after losing to the Chiefs, would stand at 12-4. If both end up 12-4, Green Bay takes the No. 1 seed based on the tiebreaker.

While the Saints have already locked in a playoff berth, they can take the NFC South title with a win over Kansas City or a Tampa Bay Lightning loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The Los Angeles Rams, meanwhile, can sew up a berth with a victory over the winless New York Jets or a tie between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago.

With a win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks can add themselves into the playoff mix. Funnily enough, it's Washington, which leads the NFC East at 6-7, that Seattle is projected to play in the Wild Card Round despite having a better overall record.

The only other NFC team with a chance to clinch a playoff spot Sunday is Tampa Bay, which needs to beat Atlanta and also have Minnesota and Chicago tie. So Tom Brady and Co. are likely to be waiting another week to book their postseason plans.