NFL Playoff Picture Week 15: Latest AFC, NFC Wild-Card Scenarios and Predictions

Division Leaders

1. Kansas City (12-1)

2. Pittsburgh (11-2)

3. Buffalo (10-3)

4. Tennessee (9-4)

Wild-Card Picture

5. Cleveland (9-4)

6. Indianapolis (9-4)

7. Miami (8-5)

8. Baltimore (8-5)

9. Las Vegas (7-7)

10. New England (6-7)

11. Denver (5-8)

Kansas City can secure the No. 1 seed if it beats the Saints and Pittsburgh somehow loses to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The more likely scenario for the top spot could involve a Steelers loss to Indianapolis or Cleveland in Week 16 or 17.

Pittsburgh already secured a playoff berth, and it can win the AFC North through a victory and a Browns defeat at the hands of the New York Giants.

Buffalo has the easiest playoff math of the top three sides, as it needs to beat the Denver Broncos on Saturday to win the AFC East. A Miami Dolphins loss would also do to the trick.

The Tennessee Titans can lock into a playoff berth through a victory combined with a Baltimore loss, or by way of a victory and a handful of results from other wild-card contenders.

If Kansas City downs New Orleans in Drew Brees' return, it has an easy finish against the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers.

It could be hard for the Saints to challenge the Chiefs' offensive firepower with Michael Thomas ruled out for Sunday's game.

Pittsburgh needs to remain one game ahead of Buffalo to avoid a drop to the No. 3 seed through the head-to-head tiebreaker the Bills earned in Week 14.

The Steelers finish with the Colts and Browns. If they win both games, the two wild-card contenders could both finish 2-1. If they remain tied, the Browns would earn the No. 5 through their head-to-head win.

The Baltimore Ravens could slide into the No. 7 seed behind their easy finish that begins on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

John Harbaugh's team finishes with the Giants and Bengals. The Dolphins have to play the Bills in Week 17.

If the Ravens conclude with three straight wins and Miami loses once, they could set up a third meeting with the Steelers in the opening round.