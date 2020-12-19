NFL Playoff Picture Week 15: Latest AFC, NFC Wild-Card Scenarios and Predictions

NFL Playoff Picture Week 15: Latest AFC, NFC Wild-Card Scenarios and PredictionsDecember 19, 2020
The Green Bay Packers already have a division title in tow, and by the end of Week 15, they could be one win away from securing the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.
The NFC North champion leads the NFC through its head-to-head tiebreaker over the New Orleans Saints. It can gain a one-game advantage through a Saturday victory over the Carolina Panthers and a loss by the Saints to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Kansas City can't lose any ground in its chase for the AFC's No. 1 seed, which could be over by the end of Week 16 with the way the Pittsburgh Steelers' form is dropping.
The math at the bottom of the AFC and NFC playoff pictures is much more complicated with four teams in the AFC within one game of each other and a wide array of scenarios in play for the NFC's final wild-card spot.
AFC Playoff Picture
Division Leaders
1. Kansas City (12-1)
2. Pittsburgh (11-2)
3. Buffalo (10-3)
4. Tennessee (9-4)
Wild-Card Picture
5. Cleveland (9-4)
6. Indianapolis (9-4)
7. Miami (8-5)
8. Baltimore (8-5)
9. Las Vegas (7-7)
10. New England (6-7)
11. Denver (5-8)
Kansas City can secure the No. 1 seed if it beats the Saints and Pittsburgh somehow loses to the Cincinnati Bengals.
The more likely scenario for the top spot could involve a Steelers loss to Indianapolis or Cleveland in Week 16 or 17.
Pittsburgh already secured a playoff berth, and it can win the AFC North through a victory and a Browns defeat at the hands of the New York Giants.
Buffalo has the easiest playoff math of the top three sides, as it needs to beat the Denver Broncos on Saturday to win the AFC East. A Miami Dolphins loss would also do to the trick.
The Tennessee Titans can lock into a playoff berth through a victory combined with a Baltimore loss, or by way of a victory and a handful of results from other wild-card contenders.
Predictions
1. Kansas City
2. Pittsburgh
3. Buffalo
4. Tennessee
5. Cleveland
6. Indianapolis
7. Baltimore
If Kansas City downs New Orleans in Drew Brees' return, it has an easy finish against the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers.
It could be hard for the Saints to challenge the Chiefs' offensive firepower with Michael Thomas ruled out for Sunday's game.
Pittsburgh needs to remain one game ahead of Buffalo to avoid a drop to the No. 3 seed through the head-to-head tiebreaker the Bills earned in Week 14.
The Steelers finish with the Colts and Browns. If they win both games, the two wild-card contenders could both finish 2-1. If they remain tied, the Browns would earn the No. 5 through their head-to-head win.
The Baltimore Ravens could slide into the No. 7 seed behind their easy finish that begins on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
John Harbaugh's team finishes with the Giants and Bengals. The Dolphins have to play the Bills in Week 17.
If the Ravens conclude with three straight wins and Miami loses once, they could set up a third meeting with the Steelers in the opening round.
NFC Playoff Picture
Division Leaders
1. Green Bay (10-3)
2. New Orleans (10-3)
3. Los Angeles Rams (9-4)
4. Washington (6-7)
Wild-Card Race
5. Seattle (9-4)
6. Tampa Bay (8-5)
7. Arizona (7-6)
8. Minnesota (6-7)
9. Chicago (6-7)
10. Detroit (5-8)
11. San Francisco (5-8)
12. New York Giants (5-8)
13. Philadelphia (4-8-1)
Green Bay can't clinch the No. 1 seed in Week 15, but it can move one step closer if it beats the Panthers and the Saints lose to the Chiefs.
If New Orleans beats Kansas City at home, it could lock in the NFC South title. The Saints could also earn that crown with a Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss.
The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks will both achieve postseason berths with a win or tie, and Tampa Bay can do so with a victory combined with a Minnesota-Chicago tie.
Predictions
1. Green Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Los Angeles Rams
4. Washington
5. Seattle
6. Tampa Bay
7. Minnesota
It is hard to see the Packers losing in the final three games, even with Tennessee coming to Lambeau Field in Week 16.
The Packers lost once in their last six games, and their offense has been one of the most consistent units in football.
New Orleans also faces a tricky Week 16 game, as the Minnesota Vikings come to the Superdome, but if it gets past that game, it should line up the No. 2 seed with a Week 17 victory over Carolina.
The Week 16 showdown between the Rams and Seahawks will decide the NFC West. Los Angeles won the first meeting in Week 10.
Washington may not beat Seattle in Week 15, but it can still rack up wins over Carolina and Philadelphia to end up as NFC East champion.
Seattle and Tampa Bay need to completely fall apart in the next three weeks to lose out on playoff berths, which means the lone wild-card fight will be for the No. 7 seed.
Arizona faces a pair of tricky home matchups versus Philadelphia and San Francisco before it visits the Rams in Week 17.
Minnesota could go 2-1 with wins over Detroit and Chicago and land the final wild-card position since the Cardinals have a single win in the last four weeks.