NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Patrik Laine Trade, Flyers, Travis Hamonic

The NHL appears to be getting closer to the start of a new season. On Friday, The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported that the league and the NHLPA tentatively agreed to play a 56-game season in 2021, which would likely begin in January.

That means the NHL's 31 teams soon need to finish constructing their rosters. There are still some top free agents available, and there could be trades that take place before the new season gets underway.

Here's some of the latest buzz from around the NHL.

Flyers Remain Interested in Trading for Jets' Laine

Despite plenty of trade chatter regarding Patrik Laine this offseason, the forward remains on the Winnipeg Jets. But that doesn't mean there won't be a deal that sends him to a new team at some point in the near future.

According to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Flyers have had continued interest in trading for Laine. LeBrun had reported that Philadelphia and Winnipeg had discussions in October but that those talks cooled off. That isn't to say a deal couldn't still be struck.

"It's uncertain when or if talks could rekindle, but don't expect the Flyers' interest to suddenly or completely evaporate," Hall wrote. "The interest could pick back up during the 2020-21 campaign when there's a greater feel for the season in general, team needs and the value of trade chips, as well as possibly a greater pressure to add."

Laine was selected by the Jets with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NHL draft. He's been a top scorer for Winnipeg over his first four seasons in the league, tallying 247 points (138 goals and 109 assists) in 305 games. The Finn had 28 goals and 35 assists in 68 games this past season.

Still only 22, Laine likely still has a ton of productive years still ahead of him. He's set to become a restricted free agent next offseason and counts for $6.75 million against the cap during the upcoming season, per Spotrac.

If the Flyers could acquire Laine, he would improve an already strong offense. Philadelphia ranked seventh in the NHL during the 2019-20 season with 3.29 goals scored per game.

Pair of Teams Interested in Signing Hamonic

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Travis Hamonic is a 10-year NHL veteran who has had some solid seasons throughout his career. However, the 30-year-old defenseman is a free agent and will be looking to sign with a team before the start of the 2020-21 season. And it appears there are two teams with interest.

According to Bob Marjanovich of TSN 1040, the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames are both pursuing Hamonic. But whether either team signs him could come down to finances.

"Whoever can clear enough space—the Flames are trying to make room as well—will probably wind up getting Hamonic on a one-year deal, a one-year 'show-me' deal at this point," Marjanovich recently said on Donnie & The Moj.

Hamonic played for the Flames the past three seasons after spending his first seven NHL seasons with the New York Islanders. During his time in Calgary, he recorded 11 goals and 31 assists over 193 games.

It makes sense that the Flames would have interest in bringing back Hamonic, who has been a key part of their defense. However, not only do they have to clear enough cap space to bring him back, but they may have to be a more enticing option than the Canucks.

With this unorthodox offseason seemingly drawing to an end, it wouldn't be surprising to see Hamonic sign with one of these teams before the year is out.