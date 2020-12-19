Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Latest Fantasy Football Lineup Advice for Sunday

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Latest Fantasy Football Lineup Advice for SundayDecember 19, 2020
Thursday's collision between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders looked juicy on paper and didn't fail to disappoint in the fantasy realm.
Justin Herbert bounced back from a recent skid with 314 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and a rushing score. Darren Waller (nine catches for 150 yards and a touchdown) and Hunter Henry (five for 65 yards and a score) proved there's more than Travis Kelce at the tight end position. Josh Jacobs cleared 100 scrimmage yards for the first time in more than a month.
If your fantasy lineup had some exposure to this matchup, there's a good chance it put you in a great spot.
But if you didn't have a part of the shootout or rostered one of the few players who underperformed—condolences to everyone who started Keenan Allen (one reception, 17 yards)—fear not. We're here to steer your Week 15 in the right direction with our top start-or-sit recommendations at the running back spot for Sunday's slate.
Start: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
J.K. Dobbins is coming in hot.
The Baltimore Ravens rookie rusher had flashed intriguing potential earlier this season—a two-score debut, 113 rushing yards in Week 8—but those flashes had yet to ignite consistent fantasy fires. But with a rushing score added to his tally each of the past three weeks, Dobbins' star is burning bright ahead of a delectable matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Jags have surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points to the position, per Yahoo, and that number is climbing. Jacksonville has allowed a 100-yard rusher each of the past three weeks, and that trio—Nick Chubb, Dalvin Cook and Derrick Henry—combined for three scores in that contest.
Patience is truly a virtue when it comes to many rookies in the fantasy realm, and those who stuck it out with Dobbins are reaping the rewards at the most opportune time.
Sit: Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington
Matchups in the fantasy world are like locations in the real estate business. They can be everything, at least when discussing all but the locked-in elites.
Chris Carson doesn't hold that distinction. His season-high rushing total was 80 yards. He's splitting carries with Carlos Hyde—who had three more attempts last week than Carson—and both are only fed after Russell Wilson cooks.
Yes, Carson looked good against the New York Jets (12 carries for 76 yards and a score), but this is a brand new ballgame. And it will be played against a feisty defensive front for Washington, which has allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to running backs and has only surrendered 10 rushing scores all season (tied for eighth-fewest).
Carson is talented enough to have a moderately high floor, but a tough opponent like this will lower his ceiling significantly. If you need a big performance out of this position, then you need someone other than Carson.
Start: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans
Jonathan Taylor's draft stock never popped quite the way his college career suggested it should. After all, you wouldn't think that one of the most prolific backs in NCAA history would slip to the second round, but that's where the Indianapolis Colts snatched him with the 41st pick.
But go back and see what the pre-draft hesitations were. There was speculation about whether his stats were a bit inflated by Wisconsin's overpowering offensive line and run-based system. Well, he has an elite line in front of him in Indianapolis, and the Colts have totaled the 11th-most carries. There were also question marks about his ability as a pass-catcher. He's hauled in 31 of his 32 targets for 286 yards and a score.
Taylor looks like a star-in-training. And that was true even before he torched the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday for 165 scrimmage yards and two scores.
He has four touchdowns in his last five games and at least 90 rushing yards in three straight. Incredibly, he actually has a chance to improve those marks on Sunday, as he draws a Houston Texans defense allowing the second-most fantasy points to running backs and second-most rushing yards.