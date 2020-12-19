Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Latest Fantasy Football Lineup Advice for Sunday

0 of 3

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Thursday's collision between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders looked juicy on paper and didn't fail to disappoint in the fantasy realm.

Justin Herbert bounced back from a recent skid with 314 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and a rushing score. Darren Waller (nine catches for 150 yards and a touchdown) and Hunter Henry (five for 65 yards and a score) proved there's more than Travis Kelce at the tight end position. Josh Jacobs cleared 100 scrimmage yards for the first time in more than a month.

If your fantasy lineup had some exposure to this matchup, there's a good chance it put you in a great spot.

But if you didn't have a part of the shootout or rostered one of the few players who underperformed—condolences to everyone who started Keenan Allen (one reception, 17 yards)—fear not. We're here to steer your Week 15 in the right direction with our top start-or-sit recommendations at the running back spot for Sunday's slate.