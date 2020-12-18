Michael Thomas, Antonio Gibson, NFL Injury Statuses, Fantasy Impact for Week 15

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

The penultimate week of the fantasy football season is upon us, at least in many leagues.

Week 15 will do a lot to shift the balance of power in the NFL playoff race. It's also the semifinals of the fantasy playoffs.

Given the real-world and fantasy stakes this week, the injury report is going to be the source of great consternation for fans and fantasy managers.

Here's a roundup of the latest key injuries to keep an eye on heading into the weekend's games.

Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons - Out (Hamstring) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team - Doubtful (Toe) vs. Seattle Seahawks, via Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk

Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions - Questionable (Rib/Thumb) vs. Tennessee Titans

Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints - Out (Ankle) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Devonta Freeman, RB, New York Giants - Designated to return from reserve/COVID-19 list

Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets - Questionable (Calf) vs. Los Angeles Rams, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk

Jordan Jenkins, LB, New York Jets - Out for Season (Shoulder)

Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins - Questionable (Shoulder) vs. New England Patriots

DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins - Questionable (Hamstring) vs. New England Patriots

Wyatt Teller, G, Cleveland Browns - Out (Ankle) vs. New York Giants

Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings - Out (Foot) vs. Chicago Bears

Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants - Questionable (Hamstring/Ankle) vs. Cleveland Browns

Wide receiver looks like a potential problem position for fantasy managers this weekend. Julio Jones won't play for the Atlanta Falcons in their matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New Orleans Saints fans got a dose of whiplash on Friday. Things started great when the team announced Drew Brees will play on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, but things came crashing back to earth when Michael Thomas was ruled out for the game because of an ankle injury.

Thomas had been playing his best football of the season with at least eight targets, eight receptions and 84 yards in three of the past four games.

Jamison Crowder of the New York Jets and DeVante Parker of the Miami Dolphins are questionable for their respective teams.

While Brees' high profile return is good news for fantasy managers, the news isn't all good at the quarterback position. Matthew Stafford is questionable to play against the Tennessee Titans. The Detroit Lions star left last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter with a rib injury.

Stafford practiced on a limited basis Friday after sitting out the previous two games. If he can't go, the Lions will turn to Chase Daniel as their starter.

On the running back front, Antonio Gibson's turf toe injury will likely open the door for J.D. McKissic to see a majority of the Washington Football Team's offensive snaps for the third straight week.

McKissic had a season-high 86 yards from scrimmage last week against the San Francisco 49ers. He has another favorable matchup on Sunday against a Seattle Seahawks defense that is tied for the ninth-most touchdowns allowed to opposing running backs.

Managers who are concerned about injuries should make sure to act quickly to fill potential openings on their rosters. In addition to a full schedule of games on Sunday, there are two games on Saturday featuring the Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers vs. Green Bay Packers.