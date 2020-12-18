3 Takeaways from Chargers' Week 15 Win

3 Takeaways from Chargers' Week 15 WinDecember 18, 2020
The Los Angeles Chargers came close to adding another chapter to their book of confounding losses on Thursday night.
However, a terrific defensive stop and the marvelous play of Justin Herbert cancelled the poor decision-making and special teams play to down the Las Vegas Raiders, 30-27, in overtime.
Herbert was the Chargers' star of the night, as he delivered a handful of pinpoint passes and worked well with his second-string wide receivers. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams were on snap counts due to injury issues.
Los Angeles' defense did not play a perfect game, but its overtime performance at the goal line against Marcus Mariota saved the team from defeat and allowed it to move to 5-9.
Justin Herbert Locked Up Offensive Rookie of the Year
Herbert turned in the seventh 300-yard passing performance of his rookie season, and Thursday's numbers may be his most impressive of the season.
Allen and Williams were on the field for 52 combined snaps, but they totaled three receptions. Los Angeles' rushing game was also ineffective for long stretches with 96 yards on 29 carries.
Herbert impressed with his ability to roll out of the pocket and complete difficult throws all night. In overtime, he showed off his deep-throwing chops by connecting with Jalen Guyton for a 53-yard pass play.
The rookie out of Oregon finished off the victory by scoring on his second quarterback sneak from the one-yard-line.
Herbert's 314-yard, two-score performance through the air and the level of difficulty he thrived at on some throws may have secured the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson both deserve votes, but in a quarterback-driven league, Herbert could win the award for emerging as the best signal-caller of the three top-10 quarterbacks in the 2020 NFL draft.
Chargers Defense Came Up with 2 Important Red Zone Stops
The Raiders had two drives that got close to the goal line, but ended in field-goal attempts.
Although the Chargers defense did not have a banner night, they came up with two important stops: one in the first quarter and the other in overtime.
On Las Vegas' second offensive series, the Chargers stuffed Josh Jacobs at the two-yard-line and forced Derek Carr to throw on third down. That play resulted in Carr running out of bounds with a groin injury that cost him the rest of the game.
It took Los Angeles four quarters to bank off the confidence gained from that red-zone stop, but it paid off in overtime with the Raiders threatening to score a touchdown to finish off the contest.
After Jacobs' 12-yard run got the Raiders down to the four-yard-line, the Chargers stuffed him on first and second downs.
On third down, Isaac Rochell stuck his arm in front of a pass Marcus Mariota threw in the direction of Alec Ingold. That stop forced the Raiders to kick a field goal and it give the Chargers a chance to win the AFC West matchup.
The Chargers still have plenty of things to work on defensively since they allowed Mariota to throw for 226 yards and run for 88 more, but they deserve credit for not breaking in the red zone.
The "Money Badger" Was Far from Money
When you trademark yourself as the "Money Badger", you simply can't miss kicks week after week.
Michael Badgley continued to be the opposite of what his nickname suggests in the fourth quarter. The Chargers kicker missed a pair of potential game-winning field-goal attempts in the final four minutes of the fourth quarter.
Badgley's first miss came from 47 yards, but he was handed another opportunity after Chris Harris intercepted Mariota and returned the ball 51 yards.
One of Herbert's few poor decisions on Thursday came one play prior to Badgley's 51-yard miss, as he took a sack that cost his team eight yards. But that should be no excuse for Badgley to not convert on the second-chance kick.
Badgley is 20-of-29 on field goals and 31-of-34 on PATs. He leads the league in missed kicks and has only made nine of his 18 attempts from 40 yards or longer. In two of the last three games, Badgley missed a pair of field goals.
Badgley should feel lucky that his teammates bailed him out on Thursday, but he may not be as fortunate in the coming weeks with his job status if he continues to kick poorly.
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.