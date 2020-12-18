3 Takeaways from Chargers' Week 15 Win

0 of 3

David Becker/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers came close to adding another chapter to their book of confounding losses on Thursday night.

However, a terrific defensive stop and the marvelous play of Justin Herbert cancelled the poor decision-making and special teams play to down the Las Vegas Raiders, 30-27, in overtime.

Herbert was the Chargers' star of the night, as he delivered a handful of pinpoint passes and worked well with his second-string wide receivers. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams were on snap counts due to injury issues.

Los Angeles' defense did not play a perfect game, but its overtime performance at the goal line against Marcus Mariota saved the team from defeat and allowed it to move to 5-9.