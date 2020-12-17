Browns' Jarvis Landry: Ravens' Marcus Peters Is a 'Coward' for Spitting at Me

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns star receiver Jarvis Landry called Marcus Peters a "coward" after video appeared to show the Baltimore Ravens cornerback spitting at him in Monday night's game.

"He's a coward," Landry told reporters Thursday. "I think he knew that maybe behind my back he'd do things like that, but to my face, he wouldn't. ... Now I know. Everybody knows the type of player he is, the type of person he is."

As the first quarter drew to a close during the Ravens' 47-42 win, Landry began walking away from Peters. It looked as though something flew in Landry's direction, though it's impossible to say for sure what—if anything—transpired.

Landry said he didn't know about Peters' alleged actions until watching the game later.

"I won't lose sleep," the five-time Pro Bowler said. "But definitely going to make it another game to remember."

The Browns and Ravens won't meet again in the regular season until 2021, with the Ravens having claimed both their head-to-head meetings this year. While Cleveland is on pace to earn a wild-card berth in the AFC, Baltimore is on the outside looking in, so a rematch in the playoffs may not be in the offing, either.