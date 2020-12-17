    Mel Kiper 2021 NFL Draft Big Board: Trevor Lawrence, Penei Sewell Lead Rankings

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIDecember 17, 2020

    FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 file photo, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) leaves the field with his teammates after Clemson lost to Notre Dame 47-40 in two overtimes during an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind. As virus disruptions mount and the Dec. 19 end of college football's regular season draws closer, the possibility grows that conference championships, major awards and even College Football Playoff participants will be determined by COVID-19. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP, File)
    Matt Cashore/Associated Press

    The last weekend of the college football regular season is here, and while there's a full slate of bowl games to be played, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. released another set of rankings for prospects in the upcoming 2021 NFL draft. 

    There was some movement at the top of his rankings, though Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence remains the projected top pick, as he has for the entirety of the season. The rest of the top 10, though, shifted in Kiper's latest list. 

    Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who opted out of the season, is back in the No. 2 spot, overtaking Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, who returns to No. 3. Alabama's Jaylen Waddle and Notre Dame's Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are in the top 10 this time around, while Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon catapulted his way to No. 10 after not being ranked in Kiper's top 25.

    Here are his top 10 prospects: 

    1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

    2. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

    3. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

    4. DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

    5. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

    6. Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

    7. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

    8. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

    9. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, ILB, Notre Dame

    10. Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa

    Even after he was sidelined for two games after a positive COVID-19 test, Lawrence remains the favorite to go No. 1, with a 69.2 completion percentage and 20 touchdowns this season.

    "Lawrence has everything NFL teams want in a starting quarterback, from size to arm talent to the ability to process reads and make the right throw," Kiper wrote. 

    Clemson's lone loss this season came to Notre Dame when Lawrence was out, and they'll get another chance in the ACC championship this weekend, but with Lawrence under center.

    Kiper noted that Sewell, who became the first sophomore and first Polynesian athlete to win the Outland Trophy as the NCAA's best interior lineman last season, will "be an instant starter" in the NFL despite playing just two seasons at the collegiate level.

    He overtook Fields in the latest rankings after the Ohio State quarterback threw three interceptions—his first of the season—against Indiana. Fields still leads FBS players in total quarterback rating (94.8) and completion percentage (78.1). 

    The surprise in this week's rankings is Nixon, who started just one game last season—his first at Iowa State after a year at Iowa Western Community College. Kiper called Nixon, who has 13 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks, "one of the most dominant and disruptive players in the country." 

    After Lawrence and Fields, the next quarterbacks in the ranking are BYU's Zach Wilson and Alabama's Mac Jones, while Florida's Kyle Pitts has tight end all locked up as the only player at the position in Kiper's top 25. 

    As bowl games begin, there's plenty of room for other players to make their presence felt before this year's draft. 

