Drew Brees Could Return from Injuries for Saints vs. Chiefs, Sean Payton Says

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton isn't ready to rule out Drew Brees for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Payton said the team will decide on Brees' status based on how he progresses throughout the week:

"It's pretty simple. It's just functionality, strength, throwing without soreness. I mean, there's a process, and last week with the trainers he had one throwing day, then yesterday the same way. So it's really [whether Brees is] asymptomatic, feeling good, strong and like he can function and be an asset and play well. ... I think everyone's monitoring. Pay attention to it all. We'll just see how this week goes."



Brees has been out of action since suffering 11 fractured ribs and a collapsed lung. Brees believes three of the fractures occurred during a Week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the other eight and his collapsed lung happened when he was tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Kentavius Street in the second quarter of the Saints' 27-13 win on Nov. 15.

The Saints announced on Tuesday they designated Brees to return to practice, but he was still on the reserve/injured list.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, New Orleans is "in no rush" to bring Brees back and "there's still no timetable" for him to return.

Even though a marquee game against the Chiefs awaits, the Saints are in a good spot to ensure that Brees can get close to full strength before putting him back on the field. They can clinch the NFC South on Sunday with a win or if the Bucs lose to the Atlanta Falcons.

Brees leads the NFL with a 73.5 completion percentage and threw for 2,196 yards with 18 touchdowns in nine games prior to the injury.

New Orleans has gone 3-1 with Taysom Hill as its starting quarterback. The 30-year-old has thrown for 920 yards with four touchdowns and a 72.3 completion percentage.