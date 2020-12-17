NFL Playoff Picture Week 15: Latest AFC, NFC Standings and Bracket Scenarios

1 of 2

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Division Leaders

1. Kansas City (12-1)

2. Pittsburgh (11-2)

3. Buffalo (10-3)

4. Tennessee (9-4)

There is a clear hierarchy in the AFC with the Chiefs, Steelers and Buffalo Bills occupying the top three seeds.

Buffalo's Sunday night win over Pittsburgh shifted the complexion of the race for the AFC's first-round bye and opened up a scenario in which the Chiefs could clinch it on Monday.

If the Chiefs beat the Saints and the Steelers lose to Cincinnati, they would earn the only bye in the AFC. Kansas City has a 10-1 AFC record compared to Pittsburgh's 8-1, and a loss Monday would drop the Steelers to two defeats within the conference.

Buffalo needs another Pittsburgh loss to take advantage of its head-to-head tiebreaker and land the No. 2 seed.

For now, the Bills have to focus on winning the AFC East, which they can do with a Saturday victory over the Denver Broncos, or through a Miami Dolphins defeat at the hands of the New England Patriots.

The Tennessee Titans need to keep winning to preserve the No. 4 seed. They own a divisional record tiebreaker over the Indianapolis Colts. Tennessee hosts Detroit on Sunday, while the Colts welcome the Houston Texans to Lucas Oil Stadium.

Wild-Card Hunt

5. Cleveland (9-4)

6. Indianapolis (9-4)

7. Miami (8-5)

8. Baltimore (8-5)

9. Las Vegas (7-6)

10. New England (6-7)

Cleveland's loss to Baltimore in Week 14 brought it back to the pack in the AFC wild-card hunt.

Suffering back-to-back losses would be the worst-case scenario for Kevin Stefanski's side. It only has a head-to-head tiebreaker over Indianapolis. It lost both meetings with Baltimore and fell to Las Vegas.

If the AFC wild-card race becomes one big jumbled mess heading into Week 17, the Browns could be at a disadvantage because of those defeats, but that only comes into play if the Browns struggle to beat both New York teams in Weeks 15 and 16.

Miami can eliminate New England from the wild-card hunt Sunday, which would cut the number of contenders down to five.

The Colts, Ravens and Raiders are all expected to win in Week 15, so everything should remain the same if the Browns topple the Giants on Sunday night.

The wild-card race could be cut to four teams after Week 16 if Miami beats Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. That would set up a competition between the Dolphins and Ravens for the final position in Week 17.