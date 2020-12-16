David Johnson Activated off COVID-19 List Ahead of Texans vs. Colts

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Houston Texans activated running back David Johnson off the COVID-19/reserve list Wednesday evening after the veteran missed last Sunday's contest against the Chicago Bears.

Players do not need to test positive in order to be placed on the COVID-19 list with the NFL requiring any high-risk, close contacts to receive the designation. Athletes can return from the list after five days and multiple negative tests.

Johnson was added to the COVID-19 list Dec. 11.

Only one week earlier, when the Texans faced the Indianapolis Colts, Johnson made his return from a concussion that held him out for three games.

In nine contests this year, Johnson has rushed for 452 yards and four touchdowns on 113 carries. He's also added another 161 yards receiving with one score on 16 catches—not quite the production the Texans were hoping for when they acquired him from the Arizona Cardinals in the much-maligned DeAndre Hopkins trade.

His return likely means a decrease in snaps for backup tailbacks Duke Johnson and C.J. Prosise.

Houston (4-9) may be on the outside of the playoff picture, but it can still greatly alter the postseason over the next three weeks with Johnson back in the fold.

The Tennessee Titans (9-4) are tied with the Colts atop the AFC South and each will have to play the Texans once more before the regular season concludes.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Indianapolis hosts Houston in Week 15. The Titans will travel to the Texans in Week 17.