Rigoberto Sanchez Rejoins Colts After Surgery on Cancerous Tumor

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez has rejoined the team following successful surgery on a cancerous tumor.

Per NFL.com's Nick Shook, Sanchez was at Colts practice on Wednesday.

The Athletic's Zac Keefer relayed a story Sanchez recalled when he learned about his diagnosis:

On Nov. 30, Sanchez wrote on Instagram that he would be stepping away from football for a period of time to have surgery after doctors discovered a cancerous tumor on his body.

Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters they were "very optimistic about the prognosis and about the timetable to come back."

Sanchez tweeted on Dec. 1 that his procedure was successful, but the Colts didn't put a firm date on his potential return.

After going undrafted out of Hawaii in 2017, Sanchez signed with the Colts. The 26-year-old has handled kickoff and punting duties for the team over the past four seasons. He had five punts in Indianapolis' 45-26 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 29, two days before having surgery.

The Colts have three games remaining in the regular season and currently own the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoffs.