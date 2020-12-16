Rigoberto Sanchez Rejoins Colts After Surgery on Cancerous Tumor

Rigoberto Sanchez Rejoins Colts After Surgery on Cancerous TumorDecember 16, 2020
Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez has rejoined the team following successful surgery on a cancerous tumor.
Per NFL.com's Nick Shook, Sanchez was at Colts practice on Wednesday.
The Athletic's Zac Keefer relayed a story Sanchez recalled when he learned about his diagnosis:
On Nov. 30, Sanchez wrote on Instagram that he would be stepping away from football for a period of time to have surgery after doctors discovered a cancerous tumor on his body.
Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters they were "very optimistic about the prognosis and about the timetable to come back."
Sanchez tweeted on Dec. 1 that his procedure was successful, but the Colts didn't put a firm date on his potential return.
After going undrafted out of Hawaii in 2017, Sanchez signed with the Colts. The 26-year-old has handled kickoff and punting duties for the team over the past four seasons. He had five punts in Indianapolis' 45-26 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 29, two days before having surgery.
The Colts have three games remaining in the regular season and currently own the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoffs.
