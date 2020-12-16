Lamar Jackson on Exit from Ravens vs. Browns: 'I Was Real-Life Cramping'

David Richard/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson once again addressed theories that he was suffering from something other than cramping in Monday's 47-42 win over the Cleveland Browns.

The reigning league MVP told reporters Wednesday that he was "real-life cramping," describing how the pain went up and down his right arm:

Jackson had previously shot down the idea he was experiencing gastrointestinal problems, saying immediately after the game he "didn't pull a Paul Pierce":

Questions arose when ESPN showed Jackson gingerly jogging back to the Ravens locker room. Fox Sports' Emmanuel Acho, for example, wondered how the 2019 All-Pro was able to move that quickly if his cramping was significant enough to force him out of the game.

As he was about to enter the locker room, Jackson also shooed somebody away from the doorway with his left hand, a gesture common to anybody who has been in the race against the clock and one's body.

If Jackson's cramping was limited to his upper body, then that would at least help explain why he was able to get through the tunnel under his own power. That probably won't quiet the speculation, though.

Pierce is by far the biggest loser from all of this.

The Boston Celtics legend famously left the court in a wheelchair during Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals. He finally admitted in June 2019 that the wheelchair because he had to use the restroom and "something went down."

Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, but his legacy will also include being the crying meme guy. It looks like Pierce is destined to be shorthand for in-game bathroom emergencies.