Report: NFL Discussing TV Rights Contracts That Will Surpass $100B in Value

Report: NFL Discussing TV Rights Contracts That Will Surpass $100B in ValueDecember 16, 2020
Matt Patterson/Associated Press
The NFL is reportedly negotiating television rights contracts that would be 10 years in length and "far exceed" $100 billion in total value.
According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the end result of the talks will likely lead to Sunday afternoon games on CBS and Fox, Monday Night Football on ESPN/ABC and Sunday Night Football on NBC all remaining in place.
One possible change of significance could see Thursday Night Football games go from Fox to Amazon, with Amazon "emerging as a potential front-runner."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
