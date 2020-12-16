Report: NFL Discussing TV Rights Contracts That Will Surpass $100B in Value

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

The NFL is reportedly negotiating television rights contracts that would be 10 years in length and "far exceed" $100 billion in total value.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the end result of the talks will likely lead to Sunday afternoon games on CBS and Fox, Monday Night Football on ESPN/ABC and Sunday Night Football on NBC all remaining in place.

One possible change of significance could see Thursday Night Football games go from Fox to Amazon, with Amazon "emerging as a potential front-runner."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.