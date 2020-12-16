    Report: NFL Discussing TV Rights Contracts That Will Surpass $100B in Value

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 16, 2020

    The NFL shield logo is seen on a Wilson NFL football as it sits on the field during an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
    Matt Patterson/Associated Press

    The NFL is reportedly negotiating television rights contracts that would be 10 years in length and "far exceed" $100 billion in total value.

    According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the end result of the talks will likely lead to Sunday afternoon games on CBS and Fox, Monday Night Football on ESPN/ABC and Sunday Night Football on NBC all remaining in place.

    One possible change of significance could see Thursday Night Football games go from Fox to Amazon, with Amazon "emerging as a potential front-runner."

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

