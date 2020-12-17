Chargers vs. Raiders Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy FanDuel, DraftKings

1 of 5

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Division rivalry games often make for intriguing matchups, even when the two participants are playing for different goals. The 4-9 Chargers have been eliminated from playoff contention and are looking to play spoiler, while the 7-6 Raiders are hoping to stay alive in the playoff race.

Expect Las Vegas to be the more desperate team here. The Raiders will likely exhaust all avenues to keep their playoff hopes afloat—which is precisely why they recently replaced defensive coordinator Paul Guenther with Rod Marinelli.

Will the switch provide a defensive spark? Perhaps. Marinelli appears to be looking for a more aggressive approach to his unit's performance.

"Quick, fast and physical. That's what I keep preaching and we'll see," he said, per Levi Edwards of the team's official website.

Las Vegas has lost three of its last four games and has surrendered 150 points in that span. The Chargers, meanwhile, have won two of their last four but have been outscored 71-117 in those games.

This isn't likely to be a defensive struggle, which is why there are several quality DFS options on both sides. One note here is that Raiders star running back Josh Jacobs is among several players who have been limited in practice. Jacobs missed Week 13 with an ankle injury and logged just 13 carries last week against the Indianapolis Colts.

Presumably, Jacobs will be available, but he may cede carries to Devontae Booker, who had eight last week.