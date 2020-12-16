NFL Playoff Scenarios 2020-21: Rams, Seahawks, Bills, More Can Clinch in Week 15

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

With three weeks remaining in the regular season, the NFL has updated playoff scenarios for teams in contention.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers have already clinched postseason berths. The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers can join that group this week:

The biggest game on the Week 15 schedule is between the Chiefs and Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Kansas City can wrap up the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win plus a loss by the Steelers and a loss or tie by the Bills.

The Saints will clinch the NFC South with a win or a loss by the Bucs or if both of their games Sunday end in a tie.

Among the teams with an opportunity to clinch a postseason berth, the Bills have the easiest path. The New England Patriots' run of 11 straight AFC East titles officially ended last week, and Buffalo can win the division with a victory over the Denver Broncos or a Miami Dolphins loss to the Patriots (or ties by both Buffalo and Miami).

The Rams and Seahawks control their destiny Sunday. Los Angeles will clinch a playoff berth with a victory or a tie against the winless New York Jets. Seattle will get in with a win or tie versus the Washington Football Team. If both teams lose, they can still secure playoff spots if the Chicago Bears-Minnesota Vikings game ends in a tie.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Tampa Bay can clinch its first playoff berth since 2007 with a win over the Atlanta Falcons and a tie between the Vikings and Bears.

Despite losing their last two games, the Steelers have an opportunity to celebrate an AFC North title with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday. They can pop the bubbly a day early if the Cleveland Browns lose to the New York Giants on Sunday night.

The Titans have the most difficult path to a playoff berth this weekend. The easiest scenario is beating the Detroit Lions and having the Baltimore Ravens lose, but the Ravens face a Jacksonville Jaguars team that has lost 12 straight games.