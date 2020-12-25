What Was the Highest Point for Every MLB Team in 2020?

0 of 30

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

At one time or another during the 2020 Major League Baseball season, every team in the league got to experience that moment.

You know, the moment in which life was pretty good.

We endeavored to track down precisely when this moment occurred for each of MLB's 30 teams. Maybe it was the capper of a long winning streak, the high point for a team's record or a dramatic postseason victory. Or, maybe it was simply a brief tease of better things to come.

In any case, we'll proceed in alphabetical order by city.