Ronald Jones Out for Bucs vs. Lions Due to COVID-19 Protocols Following Surgery

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced Thursday running back Ronald Jones II will miss Saturday's Week 16 game against the Detroit Lions because of COVID-19 protocols.

The 23-year-old appeared in each of the first 13 games of the season without suffering any injuries until fracturing his finger in Week 14.

He underwent a procedure to have a pin inserted in his left pinky finger, per Jenna Laine of ESPN. It's unclear whether he would have been able to return from the injury Saturday if not for his continued presence on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.

Jones played all 16 games in 2019.

Tampa Bay has solid depth at the position, with Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy providing plenty of experience and rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn adding upside.

Jones remains the go-to option out of the backfield when healthy, totaling 900 rushing yards on 5.0 yards per carry, adding seven total touchdowns.

Despite some inconsistency, the USC product has easily been the most reliable running back on the roster and a key part of the Buccaneers offense.

Tampa Bay will now try to succeed without him, likely putting more pressure on veteran quarterback Tom Brady and the passing attack.