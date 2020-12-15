    Ravens' J.K. Dobbins Deletes Tweet Trash-Talking Andrew Sendejo After Concussion

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 15, 2020

    Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) scores a two point conversion during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
    Kirk Irwin/Associated Press

    Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins trash-talked Andrew Sendejo on Twitter after learning the Cleveland Browns safety was in the concussion protocol after Monday's game. 

    Dov Kleiman captured the since-deleted tweet:

    Dobbins made hard contact with Sendejo during a late two-point attempt, but the Ravens runner kept going and made it into the end zone for the conversion:

    The rookie explained himself in a later tweet: "It's a competitive game... people talk trash on the field all the time I respect bro like chill haha I hope hes okay."

    The two-point conversion was a key part of the thrilling Monday Night Football game, helping the Ravens go up seven points with under two minutes remaining. Cleveland eventually tied the game before Baltimore pulled out a 47-42 victory.

    Dobbins also had 53 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

    It was the third straight game with a touchdown for the 2020 second-round pick, who has established himself as a key part of the offense after a slow start to the season.

    Sendejo has started all 13 games in his first season with the Browns. The 33-year-old had spent the majority of his career with the Minnesota Vikings before signing a one-year deal with Cleveland this offseason.

