    Wayne Gretzky Memorabilia Worth $500K Recovered by Police; 2 People Arrested

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 15, 2020

    Former NHL hockey player Wayne Gretzky applauds during a promotional event for the Beijing Kunlun Red Star hockey team in his role as global ambassador for the team, part of the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League, in Beijing, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Gretzky says the NHL should again allow its players to compete in the Winter Olympics because sending the world's top hockey players is
    Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press

    Two people were arrested and charged in Brantford, Ontario in connection to a robbery involving Wayne Gretzky memorabilia. 

    Per TMZ Sports, the Brantford Police Service announced on Tuesday it recovered more than $500,000 worth of Gretzky memorabilia that was stolen from the home of the NHL legend's father earlier this year.

    "Police say memorabilia that was taken included game-used sticks, jerseys, gloves, pants and even a Player of the Year award," TMZ wrote.

    Per the Simcoe Reformer, the police executed search warrants at five different homes on Dec. 8 following a three-month investigation into the stolen property. 

    Glen Gretzky issued a statement:

    "On behalf of our family, I would like to thank the Brantford Police Service, the Ontario Provincial Police, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for everything they have done regarding this investigation. I would like to sincerely thank every member of the team; the professionalism, dedication and support they have shown has been greatly appreciated." 

    Wayne Gretzky has worked in the front office for the Edmonton Oilers since 2016. The Great One is an alternate governor for the franchise, working directly with owner and governor Daryl Katz. 

    Gretzky became a superstar in the NHL playing for the Oilers from 1978-88. He was named NHL MVP a record nine times during his 21-year playing career. 

     

