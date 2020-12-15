    Report: Some MLB Owners Want 2021 Season Delayed Until Players Get COVID Vaccine

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 15, 2020
    Rain drops cover the Major League Baseball logo before the start of Game 3 of the American League baseball championship series between the Baltimore Orioles and the Kansas City Royals Monday, Oct. 13, 2014, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals lead the series 2-0. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum )
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    Some Major League Baseball owners are reportedly pushing for a shortened 2021 season to provide players enough time to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. 

    Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, a contingent of team owners and executives "would like the 2021 season to be delayed until May, even if it means shortening the season to 140 or fewer games" to ensure all players can get vaccines before they report to spring training. 

    Nightengale did note that the Major League Baseball Players Association is in favor of playing a full 162-game schedule after "believing it proved a year ago that teams can safely adapt to protocols."

    One National League team owner told Nightengale there's not a "snowball's chance in hell that spring training can start with protocols in place." 

    On the other side of the spectrum, Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo explained to Nightengale that he thinks MLB's protocols will allow them to play a full season:

    "Knowing what I know about last season, I feel that the 2021 season can be played in full. I'm hopeful for that. I'm just proud of everyone in the industry, from top to bottom, made that adjustment and made it work. We got to the finish line, there was a world champion for the 2020 season.

    "I want us to explore the best possible options to play a full schedule and spring training.''

    The idea of a delayed start to the season isn't new. Bob Klapisch of Bleacher Report and the Newark Star-Ledger reported last month that MLB was considering a four- to six-week delay for spring training. Under that scenario, teams would likely report to spring training in May.

    The first COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States were given Monday, with healthcare and front-line workers and people in long-term care facilities receiving priority. 

    Per the CDC website, there is a limited supply of vaccinations, but more will be available "in the weeks and months to come."

    MLB teams are expected to report to spring training in mid-February. The regular season is scheduled to begin April 1 with all 30 teams in action.

