    Report: Dolphins' DeVante Parker's Hamstring Injury Diagnosed as 'Slight' Strain

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 15, 2020

    Miami Dolphins' DeVante Parker makes a catch in front of New York Jets defenders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
    Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

    Miami Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker reportedly suffered a "slight" hamstring strain, and his status for Week 15's matchup with the New England Patriots remains up in the air.  

    Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the strain is not considered serious. However, soft tissue injuries tend to have a high level of recurrence, so it's possible Parker misses his first game of the 2020 season.

    Parker has recorded 56 receptions for 677 yards and four touchdowns this season, numbers that pale in comparison to his breakout 2019. His dip in production largely comes down to producing fewer big plays. In 2019, he averaged 16.7 yards per reception; that number is down to 12.1 in 2020.

    Parker nevertheless leads the Dolphins in receptions and targets. No other wide receiver has more than 330 yards this season.

    Miami may also be without tight end Mike Gesicki against New England due to a shoulder injury.

    Without his top two pass-catching options, rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa may look to Jakeem Grant and Lynn Bowden Jr. more frequently. Bowden is coming off a seven-catch, 82-yard performance last week against the Kansas City Chiefs. 

