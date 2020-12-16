5 NHL Teams on the Cusp of Being Cup Contenders Next Season

0 of 5

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

As the NHL and NHLPA work toward opening the 2020-21 season Jan. 13, fans and pundits will soon begin the annual guessing game over which of the 31 teams will be crowned Stanley Cup champion.

A handful of teams such as the Boston Bruins, Dallas Stars and the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning will enter the season considered the favorites. Former champions such as the Pittsburgh Penguins, St. Louis Blues and Washington Capitals will attempt to keep their window of opportunity open.

However, several other clubs appear to be on the verge of becoming Cup contenders. One of them could be the Colorado Avalanche, who've risen in recent years to become a Western Conference power. Another could be a promising club emerging from a period of rebuilding like the Philadelphia Flyers.

Here's a look at several teams on the cusp of becoming Cup contenders. We'll evaluate their strengths and weaknesses to explain why they are in that position.