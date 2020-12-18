1 Trade Every NBA Contender Should Make to Go All-In

10 of 10

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

The Trade: Kyle Kuzma and Alfonzo McKinnie to Oklahoma City Thunder for George Hill



As far as external additions go, few teams strengthened their rosters more than the Lakers this offseason. That feels unfair considering these are the defending champs, but Rob Pelinka and his staff masterfully maximized every dollar spent. The result is a reloaded supporting cast now featuring the likes of Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell, Marc Gasol and Wesley Matthews.

All are support pieces, but those are all that's needed when LeBron James and Anthony Davis serve as co-headliners. The Lakers could stand to snag another role player on the perimeter, though, as George Hill's combination of spacing, secondary playmaking and defensive versatility would be more valuable to this roster than Kyle Kuzma's isolation scoring or Alfonzo McKinnie's on-ball defense.

Hill would be an effortless addition to the Purple and Gold. He may not have a standout skill, but he's average in most things and above it in several. He can run offense or play off the ball, and he'll pester either backcourt spot at the other end. He'd come to L.A. with a wealth of experience, a sliver of it which was even spent alongside James on the 2017-18 Cleveland Cavaliers.

Hill's value to the Thunder, though, is whatever he can draw on the trade market. Here, he'd be bringing back a 25-year-old scorer in Kuzma, who's only a season removed from averaging nearly 19 points per night. McKinnie could up OKC's resistance at the defensive end or be sent packing in a future exchange.

If Kuzma eventually realizes his full potential, perhaps the Lakers could regret letting him go for a veteran role player. But if Hill helps them capture another crown before that happens, they can wash away any second guesses with leftover championship champagne.

Championship Odds: +270

