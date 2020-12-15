Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Smartest Matchups to Exploit, Sleeper Plays and More

0 of 4

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The fantasy football playoffs are rolling along, and hopefully your team is doing the same.

Week 14 wasn't light on curveballs, especially at the quarterback position. Props to anyone with the foresight to give a spot start to Tua Tagovailoa (316 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and a rushing score), Drew Lock (280 passing yards with four touchdowns) and even the forgotten Mitchell Trubisky (267 passing yards and three scores).

Will Week 15 take a step back toward normalcy, or are more surprises in store? We'll answer those questions and more with an early look at the top start-or-sit calls for the critical slate.