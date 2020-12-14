Michigan State's Shakur Brown Declares for 2021 NFL Draft, Forgoes Senior Season

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Michigan State defensive back Shakur Brown will skip his senior year at Michigan State after declaring for the 2021 NFL draft, he announced in a tweet Monday.

"Ever since I was a child, it has always been my dream to compete at the highest level and play in the NFL," Brown wrote. "After much prayer and discussion with my family, I believe the time is right for me to pursue that dream."

Brown is tied for the national lead in interceptions this season with five and has also broken up four passes for the 2-5 Spartans, who end the season Saturday against Maryland. Brown did not say if he would play in the final game.

Per Matt Wenzel of MLive.com, Brown is the third cornerback in as many years to depart Michigan State a season early in favor of the NFL draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Josiah Scott in the fourth round earlier this year, a year after the Pittsburgh Steelers added Justin Layne.

After redshirting his first year, he tallied six tackles and returned an interception for a score through 12 games in 2018. He played in only seven games in 2019 because of injuries, recording 23 tackles, six pass breakups, two sacks and an interception.

Unless he plays Saturday, Brown will end his Michigan State tenure with 54 tackles, 16 pass breakups, seven interceptions and a pair of sacks through 26 appearances.