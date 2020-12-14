49ers' Deebo Samuel Will Miss Rest of Regular Season with Hamstring Injury

Jennifer Stewart/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel's season could be over, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

On Monday, Shanahan told reporters the team would "have to make the playoffs" for Samuel to return after he injured his hamstring on the opening play of Sunday's loss to Washington.

The 49ers are 11th in the NFC after Sunday's game, which moved them to 5-8 on the season. They are two games behind the No. 7 Arizona Cardinals (7-6), whom they face in Week 16, but even if they swept the remaining three games, San Francisco would need help to have a chance at the postseason.

Samuel posted and quickly deleted a message from his Instagram story Sunday night, filled with angry face and broken heart emojis, per NBC Sports' Jennifer Lee Chan.

A second-round pick by the 49ers out of South Carolina last year, Samuel paced 49ers wideouts with 802 yards and three touchdowns on 57 receptions as a rookie, but his sophomore season hasn't been the follow-up campaign many had hoped. He has appeared in just six games, not counting when he was injured Sunday.



He was out for the first three weeks of the season as he recovered from foot surgery he had in the offseason and then missed three games with a hamstring injury already.

As the 49ers make their last push for the playoffs, the loss of their star wideout is the last thing that they need. The team has been without tight end George Kittle since Week 8, though he is expected to practice this week. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been sidelined with a high-ankle sprain since the same week.