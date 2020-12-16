Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 15December 16, 2020
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 15
It's Week 15 of the 2020 NFL season, and that means only four teams remain in action in the majority of season-long fantasy football leagues.
It's the Fantastic Four! Oh wait, that's taken by several bad movies.
It's the Final Four! Also taken, by something I hear is called "basketball."
Sounds made up, but whatever.
It's the Fantasy Four?
Stop looking at me like that. Get your mind out of the gutter.
With just one win separating many fantasy managers from the championship game (and one loss separating them from the offseason), the pressure is higher than ever to milk every fantasy point possible from the roster.
As has been the case every week during this wildest of seasons, we're here to help with a position-by-position set of point-per-reception (PPR) rankings for Week 15, along with players to consider targeting or avoiding.
The Queasy Quartet?
OK, I'm reaching now.
Quarterbacks
- Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. CAR)
- Patrick Mahomes, KC (at NO)
- Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. PHI)
- Josh Allen, BUF (at DEN)
- Russell Wilson, SEA (at WAS)
- Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. JAX)
- Justin Herbert, LAC (at LV)
- Deshaun Watson, HOU (at IND)
- Tom Brady, TB (at ATL)
- Jared Goff, LAR (vs. NYJ)
- Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (at CIN)
- Ryan Tannehill, TEN (vs. DET)
- Matthew Stafford, DET (at TEN) [INJURED]
- Philip Rivers, IND (vs. HOU)
- Taysom Hill, NO (vs. KC)
- Kirk Cousins, MIN (vs. CHI)
- Matt Ryan, ATL (vs. TB)
- Derek Carr, LV (vs. LAC)
- Jalen Hurts, PHI (at ARI)
- Mitchell Trubisky, CHI (at MIN)
- Drew Lock, DEN (vs. BUF)
- Baker Mayfield, CLE (at NYG)
- Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. NE)
- Cam Newton, NE (at MIA)
- Nick Mullens, SF (at DAL)
- Alex Smith, WAS (vs. SEA) [INJURED]
- Teddy Bridgewater, CAR (at GB)
- Daniel Jones, NYG (vs. CLE)
- Andy Dalton, DAL (vs. SF)
- Gardner Minshew II, JAX (at BAL)
Maybe it's because fantasy managers have become so used to it that it almost flies under the radar. But Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is having an outstanding season, sans gobs of attention.
After lighting up the Detroit Lions for 290 passing yards and three scores in Week 14, Rodgers trails only Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals in fantasy points among quarterbacks.
The 37-year-old has also been highly consistent, averaging 283.5 passing yards per game. Rodgers has thrown three touchdowns in every contest except one since Week 6.
Not bad for a player whose average draft position at Fantasy Football Calculator in 2020 was ninth among quarterbacks.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at ATL) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,600)
Brady didn't light up the Minnesota Vikings last week, managing fewer than 200 passing yards in a Buccaneers victory. Still, he did throw two touchdown passes, and this week he draws an Atlanta defense that has been generous to quarterbacks in 2020.
Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams (vs. NYJ) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,300)
Goff has been an up-and-down fantasy option this season, but Week 15 meets the conditions for an "up" stat line. No team in the AFC has allowed more fantasy points per game to quarterbacks than the Jets, who were just torched for four TDs by Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks.
BAD MATCHUPS
Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (vs. CHI) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,100)
Cousins had been riding a nice little hot streak, but last week against Tampa, he managed just 225 passing yards and a single touchdown. A rebound isn't especially likely against their NFC North rivals from Chicago in Week 15.
Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans (at IND) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,800)
Watson is facing multiple issues. Injuries and suspensions have decimated the Texans' pass-catchers. The Colts are also a bottom-five fantasy matchup for quarterbacks. Add it all together, and a letdown could be coming at the most inopportune time.
SLEEPER
Drew Lock, Denver Broncos (vs. BUF) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,000)
Lock is coming off arguably the best game of his young career—280 passing yards and four scores against the Carolina Panthers. This week brings a favorable fantasy matchup against a Bills team the Broncos will likely find themselves playing catch-up against.
WEEK 15 QB RANKINGS
Running Backs
- Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. DET)
- Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. KC)
- Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. CHI)
- Aaron Jones, GB (vs. CAR)
- Nick Chubb, CLE (at NYG)
- James Robinson, JAX (at BAL)
- Christian McCaffrey, CAR (at GB) [INJURED]
- Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. HOU)
- David Montgomery, CHI (at MIN)
- Austin Ekeler, LAC (at LV)
- Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. LAC)
- D'Andre Swift, DET (at TEN)
- Cam Akers, LAR (vs. NYJ)
- Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (vs. SF)
- Melvin Gordon III, DEN (vs. BUF)
- Chris Carson, SEA (at WAS)
- Ronald Jones II, TB (at ATL)
- Raheem Mostert, SF (at DAL)
- James Conner, PIT (at CIN)
- Miles Sanders, PHI (at ARI)
- Wayne Gallman, NYG (vs. CLE)
- Kenyan Drake, ARI (vs. PHI)
- Todd Gurley, ATL (vs. TB)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (at NO)
- J.D. McKissic, WAS (vs. SEA)
- Damien Harris, NE (at MIA)
- Nyheim Hines, IND (vs. HOU)
- J.K. Dobbins, BAL (vs. JAX)
- Jeff Wilson Jr., SF (at DAL)
- David Johnson, HOU (at IND) [INJURED]
- Devin Singletary, BUF (at DEN)
- DeAndre Washington, MIA (vs. NE)
- Giovani Bernard, CIN (vs. PIT)
- Kareem Hunt, CLE (at NYG)
- Jamaal Williams, GB (vs. CAR)
- Ty Johnson, NYJ (at LAR)
- Darrell Henderson Jr., LAR (vs. NYJ)
- Adrian Peterson, DET (at TEN)
- Lynn Bowden, MIA (vs. NE)
- Zack Moss, BUF (at DEN)
- Phillip Lindsay, DEN (vs. BUF)
- Gus Edwards, BAL (vs. JAX)
- Duke Johnson, HOU (at IND)
- Latavius Murray, NO (vs. KC)
- Chase Edmonds, ARI (vs. PHI)
- James White, NE (at MIA)
- Mike Davis, CAR (at GB)
- Ito Smith, ATL (vs. TB)
- Peyton Barber, WAS (vs. SEA)
- Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. SF)
Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans is rolling.
Last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the bruising running back piled up 215 rushing yards with two touchdowns on 26 carries. It marked the second time in three games that Henry had at least 25 carries, 175 rushing yards and two scores. It was also the third time in the last four games that Henry found the end zone and the fourth time in five weeks that he topped 100 rushing yards.
After that outburst, Henry paces the NFL in rushing yards by a large margin, with 1,532. His 14 rushing touchdowns is tied for the league lead, and only Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings and Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints have more PPR fantasy points among running backs.
If that's not enough to turn your gears, this week the Titans face the Detroit Lions, who are allowing 132.8 rushing yards per game and the most PPR points per contest to running backs.
It's the perfect storm: red-hot player in a great matchup.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers (at LV) (DraftKings DFS Value: $7,500)
Ekeler racked up 146 total yards on 24 touches last week in his second straight big game since returning from a hamstring injury. He is absolutely in the RB1 conversation Thursday against a Raiders defense that has surrendered over 200 rushing yards in each of the last two games.
D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions (at TEN) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,400)
Swift was relatively quiet in his first game back with the Lions in Week 14 after a concussion and an illness—11 touches for 50 yards and a touchdown. The rookie from Georgia draws another favorable matchup this week against a suspect Titans defense that has been a top-10 fantasy matchup for running backs.
BAD MATCHUPS
Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks (at WAS) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,800)
Carson had a good game in Week 14 against the hapless Jets, piling up 98 total yards and a score on 15 touches. However, that was against one of the league's worst defenses, while this week's foe, Washington, has been a bottom-five fantasy matchup for running backs.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs (at NO) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800)
Last week, Miles Sanders became the first running back in over three years to hit 100 yards in a game against the New Orleans Saints. The odds of Edwards-Helaire repeating that feat in Week 15 aren't good. Workload, matchup…you name it: red flags abound.
SLEEPER
Jeff Wilson Jr., San Francisco 49ers (at DAL) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100)
Because of all the injuries at running back in San Fran, Wilson has amassed double-digit touches in four of his last five games. If that workload continues Sunday against the Cowboys, Wilson could at least be a cheaply available flex play.
WEEK 15 RB RANKINGS
Wide Receivers
- Davante Adams, GB (vs. CAR)
- Tyreek Hill, KC (at NO)
- Keenan Allen, LAC (at LV)
- Stefon Diggs, BUF (at DEN)
- DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (vs. PHI)
- Allen Robinson, CHI (at MIN)
- A.J. Brown, TEN (vs. DET)
- Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. SEA)
- Michael Thomas, NO (vs. KC)
- DK Metcalf, SEA (at WAS)
- Calvin Ridley, ATL (vs. TB)
- Chris Godwin, TB (at ATL)
- Robert Woods, LAR (vs. NYJ)
- Adam Thielen, MIN (vs. CHI)
- Mike Evans, TB (at ATL)
- Julio Jones, ATL (vs. TB) [INJURED]
- Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at DAL)
- Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. NYJ)
- Amari Cooper, DAL (vs. SF)
- Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. CHI)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (vs. CIN)
- Marvin Jones Jr., DET (at TEN)
- Tyler Lockett, SEA (at WAS)
- T.Y. Hilton, IND (vs. HOU)
- Corey Davis, TEN (vs. DET)
- Robby Anderson, CAR (at GB)
- Jarvis Landry, CLE (at NYG)
- CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. SF)
- Sterling Shepard, NYG (vs. CLE)
- Diontae Johnson, PIT (at CIN)
- Antonio Brown, TB (at ATL)
- Chase Claypool, PIT (at CIN)
- Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. PIT)
- Cole Beasley, BUF (at DEN)
- DJ Moore, CAR (at GB) [INJURED]
- Brandin Cooks, HOU (at IND) [INJURED]
- Nelson Agholor, LV (vs. LAC)
- Curtis Samuel, CAR (at GB)
- Jamison Crowder, NYJ (at LAR)
- Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. PIT)
- Tim Patrick, DEN (vs. BUF)
- Marquise Brown, BAL (vs. JAX)
- Jerry Jeudy, DEN (vs. BUF)
- Keke Coutee HOU (at IND)
- Lynn Bowden, MIA (vs. NE)
- DJ Chark Jr., JAX (at BAL)
- Jalen Reagor, PHI (at ARI)
- Michael Pittman Jr., IND (at HOU)
- Christian Kirk, ARI (vs. PHI)
- Allen Lazard, GB (vs. CAR)
It has been quite the year for rookie wide receivers. A handful of first-year pass-catchers have made an immediate impact, both in the NFL and fantasy football.
However, 14 weeks into the 2020 season, only one rookie wide receiver has cracked the top 10 in PPR points.
In his final year at LSU, Justin Jefferson posted some jaw-dropping numbers: 111 receptions, 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns in 15 games. His numbers with the Minnesota Vikings haven't been quite that gaudy, but after a modest four catches for 39 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jefferson is up to 65 catches for 1,078 yards and seven scores.
The 6'1", 202-pounder has topped 100 receiving yards in a game five times as a rookie, and while this week's matchup with the rival Bears isn't a great one, Jefferson has earned every-week-start status regardless of opponent.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans (vs. DET) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800)
After a massive Week 13, Davis was a letdown Sunday in a favorable matchup with the Jaguars, posting a blah three-catch, 34-yard, zero-TD line on three targets. But with the Lions heading to Tennessee this week, shake off the bad game and roll the fourth-year veteran out there again.
Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team (vs. SEA) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,600)
The Washington passing attack was unimpressive last week against San Francisco, and McLaurin has just four catches for 38 yards over the past two weeks combined. But if ever there was a rebound matchup, it's this week against a beatable Seattle secondary.
BAD MATCHUPS
Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers (at GB) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,200)
Anderson has had his moments in his first season in Carolina, and he's already set a career high in receiving yards with 996. But Saturday's trip to Titletown likely means a matchup with Jaire Alexander, who is playing as well as any cornerback in the NFL.
Jamison Crowder, New York Jets (at LAR) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,400)
Some fantasy managers might be pondering Crowder's garbage-time potential in a game with the Rams that could (will) get out of hand. Don't. The Jets offense is officially on the 10-foot-pole list for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs. If, that is, you're into the whole "winning" thing.
SLEEPER
Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears (at MIN) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,900)
Mooney's numbers have dipped since Mitchell Trubisky regained the quarterback reins in Week 12, although the receiver did catch his first touchdown since Week 8 last Sunday against the Texans. This recommendation is all about Chicago's top-five fantasy matchup for receivers against a bad Vikings pass defense.
WEEK 15 WR RANKINGS
Tight Ends
- Travis Kelce, KC (at NO)
- Darren Waller, LV (vs. LAC)
- Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. JAX)
- Rob Gronkowski, TB (at ATL)
- Mike Gesicki, MIA (vs. NE)
- T.J. Hockenson, DET (at TEN)
- Hunter Henry, LAC (at LV)
- Robert Tonyan, GB (vs. CAR)
- Eric Ebron, PIT (at CIN)
- Noah Fant, DEN (vs. BUF)
- Evan Engram, NYG (vs. CLE)
- Dallas Goedert, PHI (at ARI)
- Logan Thomas, WAS (vs. SEA)
- Hayden Hurst, ATL (vs. TB)
- Jordan Reed, SF (at DAL)
- Cole Kmet, CHI (at MIN)
- Irv Smith Jr., MIN (vs. CHI)
- Dalton Schultz, DAL (vs. SF)
- Gerald Everett, LAR (vs. NYJ)
- Jonnu Smith, TEN (vs. DET)
- Jared Cook, NO (vs. KC)
- Austin Hooper, CLE (at NYG) [INJURED]
- Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. NYJ)
- Zach Ertz, PHI (at ARI)
- Dan Arnold, ARI (vs. PHI)
- Jordan Akins, HOU (at IND)
- Tyler Eifert, JAX (at BAL)
- Dawson Knox, BUF (at DEN)
- Jack Doyle, IND (vs. HOU)
- Jimmy Graham, CHI (at MIN)
It's no secret that where fantasy tight ends are concerned, 2020 has been a tale of two players: Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Darren Waller of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Either you have one of those guys or you don't.
However, another tight end has tried to shoehorn his way into the conversation atop the position. Mike Gesicki of the Miami Dolphins hasn't posted the kind of numbers that Kelce and Waller have, but during the last three weeks, Gesicki is fantasy's No. 3 tight end by almost 3.5 points per game.
If you missed out on the gold standards at tight end but landed Gesicki later, you aren't at too big a disadvantage as we move into the heart of the fantasy playoffs.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers (at CIN) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,400)
Ebron has struggled with drops of late, but he's also been a significant part of the Pittsburgh passing game—so much so ahead of a top-five fantasy matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals that he ranks sixth in PPR points among tight ends since Week 8.
Evan Engram, New York Giants (vs. CLE) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,100)
The New York passing game all but evaporated last week against the Arizona Cardinals, which is a concern. But the Browns have struggled to defend tight ends, so the Giants could look to get things going through the fourth-year veteran.
BAD MATCHUPS
Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins (vs. NE) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,800)
Yep. The same Gesicki I just talked up. In season-long leagues, you have to start the third-year pro. He's too hot to sit. But a bottom-five fantasy matchup and a relatively high salary at DraftKings makes Gesicki a Week 15 fade in DFS.
Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys (vs. SF) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,200)
Schultz has had the occasional big game this season, although he hasn't hit double digits in PPR points since Week 11. However, this isn't likely to be a good week. No team has surrendered fewer PPR points to tight ends than the 49ers.
SLEEPER
Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Rams (vs. NYJ) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,100)
Rams tight ends haven't been especially productive in 2020. But two weeks ago against Arizona, Everett posted six catches for 44 yards, and no team had given up more PPR points to tight ends than the New York Jets.
WEEK 15 TE RANKINGS
Kickers and Team Defenses
- Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. JAX)
- Harrison Butker, KC (at NO)
- Joey Slye, CAR (at GB)
- Jason Sanders, MIA (vs. NE)
- Wil Lutz, NO (vs. KC)
- Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. LAC)
- Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. TB)
- Mason Crosby, GB (vs. CAR)
- Tyler Bass, BUF (at DEN)
- Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (vs. HOU)
- Robbie Gould, SF (at DAL)
- Matt Gay, LAR (vs. NYJ)
- Stephen Gostkowski, TEN (vs. DET)
- Greg Zuerlein, DAL (vs. SF)
- Jake Elliott, PHI (at ARI)
- Ryan Succop, TB (at ATL)
- Jason Myers, SEA (at WAS)
- Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. BUF)
- Michael Badgley, LAC (at LV)
- Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (at IND)
- Cairo Santos, CHI (at MIN)
- Matt Prater, DET (at TEN)
- Chris Boswell, PIT (at CIN)
- Zane Gonzalez, ARI (vs. PHI)
- Dustin Hopkins, WAS (vs. SEA)
- Los Angeles Rams (vs. NYJ)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (at CIN)
- Baltimore Ravens (vs. JAX)
- Miami Dolphins (vs. NE)
- Buffalo Bills (at DEN)
- Indianapolis Colts (vs. HOU)
- Cleveland Browns (at NYG)
- Seattle Seahawks (at WAS)
- San Francisco 49ers (at DAL)
- New England Patriots (at MIA)
- Chicago Bears (at MIN)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at ATL)
- Minnesota Vikings (vs. CHI)
- Arizona Cardinals (vs. PHI)
- Dallas Cowboys (vs. SF)
- New York Giants (vs. CLE)
- Tennessee Titans (vs. DET)
- Washington Football Team (vs. SEA)
- Green Bay Packers (vs. CAR)
- New Orleans Saints (vs. KC)
- Kansas City Chiefs (at NO)
- Denver Broncos (vs. CAR)
- Houston Texans (at IND)
- Philadelphia Eagles (at ARI)
- Los Angeles Chargers (at LV)
It's a great week to have an elite fantasy defense.
In Los Angeles, the Rams will face football's worst offense in the New York Jets. Only two teams (the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers) have scored more fantasy points among defenses in 2020 than the Rams. No team has allowed more fantasy points to defensive units than the Jets.
The Steelers might be in an even better spot. Pittsburgh once again leads the league in sacks and sits at the top of the league in takeaways and fantasy points scored. Monday in Cincinnati, that big-play defense faces a floundering Bengals team starting Brandon Allen at quarterback.
Giddyup times two.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills (at DEN)
After a shaky start to the season, Bass has picked it up of late—over the last three weeks the rookie has been a top-five fantasy kicker. He also draws a Denver Broncos team Saturday that leads the league in fantasy points allowed to kickers.
Buffalo Bills Defense/Special Teams (at DEN) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,000)
The Bills are playing as well defensively as they have all season, and while the Broncos looked good last week against the Carolina Panthers, Denver has spent much of the 2020 season ranked toward the top of the league in giveaways.
BAD MATCHUPS
Matt Prater, Detroit Lions (at TEN)
Prater is a solid veteran kicker with a strong leg, but a couple of things are working against him in Week 15. Matthew Stafford may not be able to play for the Lions because of a rib injury, and the Titans have quietly been a bottom-five fantasy matchup for kickers this season.
New Orleans Saints Defense/Special Teams (vs. KC) (DraftKings DFS Value: $2,900)
The Saints have fielded one of the NFL's best defenses for much of the year. But that defense got exposed a bit in last week's stunning loss to the Eagles, and Sunday the Saints host the offensive buzz saw that is Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
SLEEPER
Dallas Cowboys Defense/Special Teams (vs. SF (DraftKings DFS Value: $2,700)
Is the Dallas defense as good as the unit that allowed just seven points to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14? Not even close. But the 49ers have their share of problems (and injuries) offensively this year, and San Fran allowed a pair of defensive scores to the Washington Football Team a week ago.
WEEK 15 K RANKINGS
WEEK 15 D/ST RANKINGS
Top 100 Overall/Flex Rankings
- Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (vs. DET)
- Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (vs. KC)
- Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (vs. CHI)
- Aaron Jones, RB, GB (vs. CAR)
- Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (at NYG)
- Davante Adams, WR, GB (vs. CAR)
- Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (at NO)
- James Robinson, RB, JAX (at BAL)
- Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (at LV)
- Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (at DEN)
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI (vs. PHI)
- Allen Robinson, WR, CHI (at MIN)
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR (at GB) [INJURED]
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (vs. HOU)
- David Montgomery, RB, CHI (at MIN)
- Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (at LV)
- A.J. Brown, WR, TEN (vs. DET)
- Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (vs. SEA)
- Michael Thomas, WR, NO (vs. KC)
- DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (at WAS)
- Travis Kelce, TE, KC (at NO)
- Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (vs. LAC)
- Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL (vs. TB)
- Chris Godwin, WR, TB (at ATL)
- Robert Woods, WR, LAR (vs. NYJ)
- Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (vs. CHI)
- Darren Waller, TE, LV (vs. LAC)
- D'Andre Swift, RB, DET (at TEN)
- Cam Akers, RB, LAR (vs. NYJ)
- Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (vs. SF)
- Mike Evans, WR, TB (at ATL)
- Julio Jones, WR, ATL (vs. TB) [INJURED]
- Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF (at DAL)
- Melvin Gordon III, RB, DEN (vs. BUF)
- Chris Carson, RB, SEA (at WAS)
- Ronald Jones II, RB, TB (at ATL)
- Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (vs. NYJ)
- Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (vs. SF)
- Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (vs. CHI)
- Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (vs. JAX)
- Raheem Mostert, RB, SF (at DAL)
- James Conner, RB, PIT (at CIN)
- Miles Sanders, RB, PHI (at ARI)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT (vs. CIN)
- Wayne Gallman, RB, NYG (vs. CLE)
- Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (at WAS)
- Marvin Jones Jr., WR, DET (at TEN)
- Kenyan Drake, RB, ARI (vs. PHI)
- T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND (vs. HOU)
- Todd Gurley, RB, ATL (vs. TB)
- Rob Gronkowski, TE, TB (at ATL)
- Corey Davis, WR, TEN (vs. DET)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC (at NO)
- J.D. McKissic, RB, WAS (vs. SEA)
- Robby Anderson, WR, CAR (at GB)
- Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE (at NYG)
- Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA (vs. NE)
- Damien Harris, RB, NE (at MIA)
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (vs. SF)
- Nyheim Hines, RB, IND (vs. HOU)
- J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL (vs. JAX)
- Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG (vs. CLE)
- Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (at CIN)
- Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, SF (at DAL)
- T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET (at TEN)
- Antonio Brown, WR, TB (at ATL)
- David Johnson, RB, HOU (at IND) [INJURED]
- Chase Claypool, WR, PIT (at CIN)
- Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (at DEN)
- DeAndre Washington, RB, MIA (vs. NE)
- Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (vs. PIT)
- Giovani Bernard, RB, CIN (vs. PIT)
- Hunter Henry, TE, LAC (at LV)
- Robert Tonyan, TE, GB (vs. CAR)
- Cole Beasley, WR, BUF (at DEN)
- Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE (at NYG)
- Jamaal Williams, RB, GB (vs. CAR)
- DJ Moore, WR, CAR (at GB) [INJURED]
- Ty Johnson, RB, NYJ (at LAR)
- Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, LAR (vs. NYJ)
- Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU (at IND) [INJURED]
- Nelson Agholor, WR, LV (vs. LAC)
- Adrian Peterson, RB, DET (at TEN)
- Curtis Samuel, WR, CAR (at GB)
- Zack Moss, RB, BUF (at DEN)
- Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ (at LAR)
- Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN (vs. BUF)
- Gus Edwards, RB, BAL (vs. JAX)
- Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (vs. PIT)
- Tim Patrick, WR, DEN (vs. BUF)
- Marquise Brown, WR, BAL (vs. JAX)
- Eric Ebron, TE, PIT (at CIN)
- Duke Johnson, RB, HOU (at IND)
- Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN (vs. BUF)
- Keke Coutee WR, HOU (at IND)
- Latavius Murray, RB, NO (vs. KC)
- Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI (vs. PHI)
- Lynn Bowden, WR, MIA (vs. NE)
- James White, RB, NE (at MIA)
- Noah Fant, TE, DEN (vs. BUF)
This listing of the top 100 players in PPR leagues for Week 15 can be useful in helping to make flex spot decisions.
As always, quarterbacks are not included. If your fantasy league has a flex spot that is QB-eligible, then odds are very good that the teams who are still playing know full well that signal-callers are almost always the way to go there.
If there's one piece of advice worth offering in semifinal week, it's this: Don't be afraid to be bold.
Everyone wants to believe they have an excellent shot at winning a fantasy playoff game. But a quick glance at your opponent's roster and a healthy dose of realism can be all it takes to hammer home underdog status.
We can't all roster Derrick Henry and Davante Adams.
If you feel like you're going to need some luck to advance against a better team on paper, make it. Don't be afraid to start a riskier player with a high fantasy ceiling over a "safer" play with limited upside.
No guts, no glory.
WEEK 15 TOP 100 OVERALL/FLEX RANKINGS
DFS player salaries courtesy of DraftKings. Fantasy scoring data courtesy of FFToday. Fantasy points against data courtesy of My Fantasy League.
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year.
