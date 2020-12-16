Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 15

0 of 6

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

It's Week 15 of the 2020 NFL season, and that means only four teams remain in action in the majority of season-long fantasy football leagues.

It's the Fantastic Four! Oh wait, that's taken by several bad movies.

It's the Final Four! Also taken, by something I hear is called "basketball."

Sounds made up, but whatever.

It's the Fantasy Four?

Stop looking at me like that. Get your mind out of the gutter.

With just one win separating many fantasy managers from the championship game (and one loss separating them from the offseason), the pressure is higher than ever to milk every fantasy point possible from the roster.

As has been the case every week during this wildest of seasons, we're here to help with a position-by-position set of point-per-reception (PPR) rankings for Week 15, along with players to consider targeting or avoiding.

The Queasy Quartet?

OK, I'm reaching now.