Is It Smart for MLB Teams to Give $100 Million Contracts to Free Agents?

Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

Starting pitcher Kevin Brown made history at the 1998 winter meetings, becoming the first player in MLB to sign a $100 million contract when he inked a seven-year, $105 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In the years since, players salaries have exploded, and there have been 90 more contracts of $100 million or more, according to Baseball Prospectus.

That number will continue to grow this offseason, with Trevor Bauer, George Springer and J.T. Realmuto potential candidates for nine-figure paydays.

Will that be money well spent?

We crunched the numbers to figure out how may $100 million free-agency deals have actually been worth it, based on production, health and postseason success.

The first step was to remove contract extensions, players who opted out of pacts before they were finished and contracts that are not more than halfway finished and therefore too soon to be called.

Let's get to it!

Note: Data for WAR-per-season figures can be found in this Google Sheets document.