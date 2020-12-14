Fantasy Football Week 15: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire Adds

0 of 4

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

With just three weeks left in the 2020 NFL season, it's playoff time in the world of fantasy football. While teams are on the field battling for their playoff lives, fantasy managers are doing the same—and every lineup decision they make could prove critical.

Fortunately, bye weeks are a thing of the past; unfortunately, injuries, inconsistent play and bad matchups are not. Avoiding them, and/or finding adequate replacements, could make the difference between going home and reaching the fantasy championship game.

Here, we'll take an early look at the top potential plays for each key position in Week 15. We'll also dive into some waiver-wire options worth claiming for spot-starter or streaming purposes.

All rankings and picks are based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring.