Cardinals' Haason Reddick Says 5-Sack Game vs. Giants 'Doesn't Feel Real'

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick already had a career-high five sacks this season coming into Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

All he did was double that total with five sacks in a 26-7 win while propelling an Arizona pass rush that tormented New York's offense with eight sacks in total.

No wonder he couldn't believe it.

"It doesn't feel real," Reddick said, per Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. "I still can't believe it. But it happened and I'm happy, man. I'm full of joy. I feel blessed. It's one of those things you can't believe even though it happened."

Florio noted Reddick had never tallied more than two sacks in a single game prior to the head-turning effort.

"After the game was finally over and I was on the field and everything was happening," Reddick said. "I just kept going. Just kept playing. Once it was over and I'm looking at my teammates and my coaches and everybody's cheering me on. I tried to process it but I really still couldn't. I took a moment to myself. I cried. I was so happy I cried. I can't lie to you, I was so happy that I cried."

The massive effort led to a big win for the Cardinals, who snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 7-6 on the year.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

They are in the final NFC playoff spot and have three games to secure a postseason berth. If Reddick and the defense play like they did Sunday, that won't be an issue.