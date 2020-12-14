NFL Playoff Picture Week 14: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Sunday's Games

2 of 3

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

NFC East

1. Washington Football Team (6-7)

2. New York Giants (5-8)

3. Philadelphia Eagles (4-8-1)

4. Dallas Cowboys (4-9)

NFC North

1. Green Bay Packers (10-3); clinched division

2. Minnesota Vikings (6-7)

3. Chicago Bears (6-7)

4. Detroit Lions (5-8)

NFC South

1. New Orleans Saints (10-3); clinched playoff berth

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-5)

3. Atlanta Falcons (4-9)

4. Carolina Panthers (4-9)

NFC West

1. Los Angeles Rams (9-4)

2. Seattle Seahawks (9-4)

3. Arizona Cardinals (7-6)

4. San Francisco 49ers (5-8)

The Packers are on track to claim the No. 1 seed with the New Orleans Saints falling to the Philadelphia Eagles. Green Bay has the tiebreaker over New Orleans after having taken down the Saints in Week 3.

That's pretty good for a team that seemed to be preparing for a post-Aaron Rodgers future with the selection of Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. Perhaps the front office wanted to light a fire under Rodgers to spur one more Super Bowl run.

The Saints could've won the NFC South on Sunday and came close to doing just that after Jared Cook hauled in a 20-yard touchdown pass from Taysom Hill with 1:24 left in the fourth quarter. The comeback fell short, which was good news for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Week 14 didn't provide much clarity in the NFC West since the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks were both victorious. Should that be the case once again in Week 15, it will significantly raise the stakes when Seattle hosts Los Angeles on Dec. 27 in their penultimate regular-season game.

The Washington Football Team are now in the driver's seat in the NFC East, and the division may not wind up in as dire a state as everyone expected. At one point, a 6-10 champion seemed a plausible outcome. Instead, Washington is 6-7 and riding a four-game winning streak while sitting one game up on the New York Giants.