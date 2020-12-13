    Paul Guenther Fired as Raiders DC After Colts Loss; Rod Marinelli Named Interim

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 14, 2020
    Alerted 16m ago in the B/R App

    This is a 2019 photo of coach Paul Guenther of the Oakland Raiders NFL football team. This image reflects the Oakland Raiders active roster as of Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
    Uncredited/Associated Press

    The Las Vegas Raiders allowed 44 points in Sunday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and that apparently caught the eye of the front office.

    Following the game, the team announced it fired defensive coordinator Paul Guenther. Defensive line coach Rod Marinelli, who was the head coach of the Detroit Lions for three seasons from 2006 to 2008, will be the interim defensive coordinator for the rest of the year.

    Marinelli went 10-38 during his time as a head coach and was also the defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears (2010-12) and Dallas Cowboys (2014-19) in his past.

    This was Guenther's third season as the Raiders defensive coordinator, and he didn't exactly put up head-turning numbers. His unit finished 32nd in points allowed in 2018 and 24th in points allowed in 2019, which is a far cry from when his Cincinnati Bengals defenses finished second in points allowed in 2015 and eighth in 2016.

    Las Vegas appeared well on its way to a playoff spot when it started 6-3 and even stunned the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in their first head-to-head matchup.

    However, the defense has fallen apart of late, allowing 37.5 points per game in the last four contests. It is no surprise that the Raiders went just 1-3 in that span, and they are now in danger of missing the postseason at 7-6.

    Fortunately for Las Vegas, all is not lost.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    It is still just one game behind the Miami Dolphins for the final AFC playoff spot and has three more games to make a run. One of those games is a head-to-head showdown with the Dolphins, while the other two are against teams with losing records in the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers.

    If the defense shows some improvement under Marinelli, the postseason is not out of the picture.

    Related

      Josh Jacobs Ignites Social Media, Then Fizzles in Raiders’ Loss

      Josh Jacobs Ignites Social Media, Then Fizzles in Raiders’ Loss
      Las Vegas Raiders logo
      Las Vegas Raiders

      Josh Jacobs Ignites Social Media, Then Fizzles in Raiders’ Loss

      Las Vegas Review-Journal
      via Las Vegas Review-Journal

      Raiders Recap: Colts Run All Over Las Vegas

      Raiders Recap: Colts Run All Over Las Vegas
      Las Vegas Raiders logo
      Las Vegas Raiders

      Raiders Recap: Colts Run All Over Las Vegas

      Silver And Black Pride
      via Silver And Black Pride

      Raiders Don’t Look Like a Playoff Team, Probably Won’t Be One

      Raiders Don’t Look Like a Playoff Team, Probably Won’t Be One
      Las Vegas Raiders logo
      Las Vegas Raiders

      Raiders Don’t Look Like a Playoff Team, Probably Won’t Be One

      Las Vegas Review-Journal
      via Las Vegas Review-Journal

      Derrick Henry Can Hijack the AFC Super Bowl Race

      Here's how the RB can propel the Titans all the way to the ship ➡️

      Derrick Henry Can Hijack the AFC Super Bowl Race
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Derrick Henry Can Hijack the AFC Super Bowl Race

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report