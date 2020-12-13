Week 15 Waiver Wire: Early Pickups and Breakout Fantasy Football Candidates

0 of 5

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

Once again, fantasy football managers will flock to a dynamic quarterback who can use his arm and legs to rack up points. With a victory over the New Orleans Saints, Jalen Hurts has arrived, and he's available in most leagues.

In terms of fantasy relevance, Hurts gives managers a shot at a QB1 who can throw for 150-200 yards and rush for 100 yards, which is a rare find this late in the season.

Aside from Hurts, managers should take a look at a group of wide receivers who belong on rosters for the remainder of the season. These pickups can easily fill in the WR2 and flex spots in your lineups.

We'll highlight eight solid adds for Week 15 and the remainder of your fantasy playoff run. All players listed are available in at least 40 percent of Yahoo leagues.