Power Ranking Every MLB Franchise over the Last 5 Seasons

0 of 30

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The last five seasons of Major League Baseball saw 24 of the league's 30 teams make the playoffs at least once. Yet only one team played in October annually, and none won the World Series more than once.

All this parity didn't make it easy on us when we set out to rank how each team has fared over the last half-decade. All the same, we went ahead and did it anyway.

Ahead are our MLB power rankings for the last five seasons, meaning 2016 to 2020. We considered how clubs have performed both in the regular season and the postseason—both playoff berths and playoff wins elevated certain teams—as well as any innovations or scandals they may have experienced along the way.

Let's count 'em down.