    Derrick Henry Passes Tomlinson, Sanders, Brown for Most 200-Yard, 2-TD Games

    Mike Chiari December 13, 2020
    Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) gains yardage as he tries to get around Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Sidney Jones during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
    Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

    Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry made history Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars with the fourth game of his career with at least 200 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

    According to NFL Research, Henry has the most such games in NFL history, breaking a tie with Hall of Famers Jim Brown, Barry Sanders and LaDainian Tomlinson:

    As has often been the case in recent years, Henry ran wild on the Jags in Week 14 and scored from 36 yards and one yard out.

    Overall, Henry rushed for 215 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries as the Titans beat the Jaguars 31-10 to improve to 9-4 on the season.

    Henry has twice rushed for at least 200 yards and two scores this season, with the other instance coming in an overtime win against the Houston Texans in October.

    For the season, Henry now has an NFL-leading 1,532 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns, putting him on pace to surpass his career highs of 1,540 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns set last season.

    Brown, Sanders and Tomlinson are unquestionably three of the greatest running backs in NFL history, but they all played during eras when running the ball regularly was far more prevalent.

    Henry exists in a pass-first league, but the Titans realize he is their greatest asset on offense, which is why they have leaned so heavily on him over the past two seasons.

    Tennessee rode Henry's 6'3", 247-pound frame all the way to the AFC Championship Game last season, and they will likely look to do so again this season.

    It is hugely difficult to beat out the NFL's top quarterbacks in the MVP voting nowadays, but after another virtuoso performance, there is no question that Henry has earned heavy MVP consideration.

