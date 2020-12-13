Raiders' Josh Jacobs Uses Middle Finger Emoji to 'Hot Fantasy Owners' on IG

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs took a shot at fantasy football managers Sunday in an Instagram post.

NFL Update tweeted screenshots of Jacobs first posting on Instagram that he's not playing Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts followed by a post with a middle finger emoji directed toward "hot" fantasy managers:

Jacobs entered Sunday with a questionable designation due to an ankle injury that forced him to miss last week's game against the New York Jets.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Jacobs was expected to play and then confirmed that Jacobs is active for Sunday's contest.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported he was told Jacobs is playing Sunday as well, and Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal added that Jacobs was dressed and running around during pregame warm-ups.

Given all of that information, it seems as though Jacobs was merely trolling fantasy managers, many of whom are in the fantasy playoffs and hoping for a big game out of the former Alabama standout.

In this his second NFL season, Jacobs has rushed for 782 yards and nine touchdowns on 206 carries. He also has 27 receptions for 175 yards in 11 games.

If Jacobs is at all limited in Sunday's game due to the ankle injury that kept him out last week, Devontae Booker is the top option to fill in, as he got the start against the Jets.