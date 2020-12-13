Carson Wentz Trade Rumors: Eagles 'Won't Simply Try to Dump' QB's Contract

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

While Carson Wentz may be heading toward the bench in favor of Jalen Hurts, some within the Eagles organization do not believe it's the beginning of the end of his time in Philadelphia.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Wentz's benching is viewed as something of a "reset" to get the struggling quarterback's head straight after an ugly 2020. In the event Hurts ascends as a starter, the Eagles still "won't simply try to dump" Wentz and his contract this offseason.

"None of this changes the belief that people have in Carson," a team source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Eagles currently plan to keep Wentz beyond this season, though it's clear they do not have much of a choice. Cutting Wentz would result in a $59.2 million cap hit in 2021. While the team could spread that hit over two years if it designates him a post-June 1 cut—or take a $33.8 million cap hit to trade him—those are especially onerous figures heading into a league year where the cap is expected to drop.

Keeping Wentz will result in a $34.5 million cap hit, so the Eagles technically could get out from under him via trade. However, it's unlikely that any other team will be willing to give up much pick compensation, given Wentz's struggles and the fact that his $22 million base salary for 2022 guarantees on the third day of the 2021 league year.

"At the end of the day, it's outside of my control," Wentz told reporters of his benching in last week's loss to the Packers. "That's not for me (to decide). I know what I'm capable of. I know I can play better. I have never doubted myself or lost my confidence in my abilities. But a lot of these things are out of my control."

Wentz has thrown for 2,620 yards and 16 touchdowns against a career-high 15 interceptions. His 57.4 completion percentage and 6.0 yards per attempt are also career-worst numbers.

ESPN's QBR metric ranks Wentz as the 27th-best quarterback in football, a far cry from his Pro Bowl and All-Pro past.