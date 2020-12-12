Jared Porter, Mets in Agreement on Contract to Become Next GM

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks assistant general manager Jared Porter has agreed to become the New York Mets' next general manager, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network and WFAN Sports Radio.

"Only minor details need to be worked out" before the move becomes official, per Heyman. The deal is for four years, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

ESPN's Jeff Passan, who relayed the Porter news as well, also wrote that the Mets' future GM is "immensely respected around baseball and has been seen as a future GM for years."

Porter's resume includes a stint as the Chicago Cubs' director of professional scouting during the 2016 World Series-winning season.

He worked for the Boston Red Sox from 2004 to 2015, topping out as the team's director of professional scouting from 2012 to 2015. Porter joined the Cubs for 2016 before moving on to Arizona in 2017.

The Mets' search was narrowed to Oakland Athletics assistant general manager Billy Owens, Miami Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill, Red Sox assistant general manager Zack Scott and Porter, per Heyman.

In the end, the Mets chose Porter, who worked under three-time World Series-winning executive Theo Epstein from 2004 to 2011 and again in 2016.

It's the second big front-office hire for new Mets owner Steve Cohen, who closed on a deal to become the team's owner on Nov. 6. He cleaned house in the front office, notably firing general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.

Sandy Alderson was brought in as the team's president and represented the Mets at MLB's winter meetings. He previously oversaw the team from 2010 to 2018.

The first big offseason signing was former Chicago White Sox catcher James McCann on a four-year, $40 million deal.

The 2021 Mets will begin their season April 1 when they visit the Washington Nationals.