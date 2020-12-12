    Raiders' Johnathan Abram Reportedly Appealing $80K in Fines for Hits vs. Falcons

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 12, 2020

    Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Johnathan Abram (24) lines up during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 43-6. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
    Danny Karnik/Associated Press

    Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram is reportedly appealing fines for two hits in the Raiders' Week 12 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

    According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Abram is appealing $80,000 in fines as a result of hits on running back Ito Smith and wide receiver Russell Gage.

    While Abram wasn't flagged on either play, the NFL determined he lowered his head to initiate contact.

    Abram is considered a repeat offender because of multiple hits that drew fines previously. Per Spotrac, he was fined over $28,000 for a hit on Denver Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton last season and was fined again this season in November for a hit against the Broncos.

    The 24-year-old Abram is in the midst of his second NFL season after Las Vegas selected him with the No. 27 overall pick in last year's draft. He is playing on a four-year, $11.5 million rookie contract.

    Abram, who missed the Raiders' Week 13 win against the New York Jets with a knee injury, has performed well this season with 63 tackles, five passes defended and two interceptions in 10 games.

    He was limited to one game as a rookie because of a torn rotator cuff and labrum, but Abram hasn't missed a step in becoming one of Las Vegas' key contributors on defense.

