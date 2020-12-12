Report: Video of Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb at Crowded Party Not Recent

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

A video posted on TikTok allegedly showing Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb at a large party without a mask and not social distancing was reportedly doctored from old footage taken during his time at the University of Oklahoma.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported Saturday the video, which included the caption "CeeDee Lamb and I don't care about no COVID," was "maliciously reposted:"

Lamb was a standout playmaker across three seasons with the Sooners from 2017 through 2019. He recorded 173 catches for 3,292 yards to go with 34 touchdowns (32 receiving, one rushing and one passing) in 40 appearances.

The Cowboys selected the 21-year-old Louisiana native with the 17th pick in the 2020 NFL draft in April.

He's enjoyed a solid rookie campaign in Dallas despite a crowded pass-catching group and the absence of franchise quarterback Dak Prescott for most of the year following an ankle injury. He's tallied 59 receptions for 696 yards and four scores in 12 games.

Several key injuries combined with a decline in production from the team's healthy stars, led by running back Ezekiel Elliott, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, has dropped the Cowboys to the bottom of the NFC East with a 3-9 record.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Lamb told Jori Epstein of USA Today:

"It's definitely been tough. It's definitely been a character builder. There's been a little bit of adversity that we've had to overcome as a team. Even for myself, I understand what's been going on as a team, and I'm looking to go out there and fight every Sunday, Monday, Thursday, it doesn't really matter. As long as we come out and play with our best foot forward."

Dallas returns to action Sunday when it travels to Paul Brown Stadium for a Week 14 clash with the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Fox.