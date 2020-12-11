Texans' David Johnson Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Week 14

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Houston Texans placed running back David Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the club announced Friday.

The designation makes it highly unlikely the veteran takes the field on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Players do not need to test positive for the coronavirus in order to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. NFL protocols mandate any high-risk, close contacts of those who test positive be placed on the list for at least five days.

Johnson returned to the field last week following a three-week absence with a concussion. In a 26-20 loss to the rival Indianapolis Colts, Johnson rushed for 44 yards on 10 carries with one touchdown.

The former Arizona Cardinals star has appeared in nine games this season with 452 yards and four touchdowns in 113 attempts. That type of production is far below what the franchise hoped for when it traded All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth-round pick last offseason for Johnson, a second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick.

The 28-year-old back is likely to see his carries split between backups Duke Johnson and C.J. Prosise if he's unable to take the field on Sunday.

Duke Johnson hasn't fared much better this season, tallying 209 yards and one touchdown on 69 carries.

Houston enters Week 14 at 4-8 on the year and looking to show some improvement under interim head coach Romeo Crennel over the last few weeks of the season.