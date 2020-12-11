    Texans' David Johnson Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Week 14

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 11, 2020
    Alerted 41m ago in the B/R App

    Houston Texans running back David Johnson warms up before the start of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

    The Houston Texans placed running back David Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the club announced Friday. 

    The designation makes it highly unlikely the veteran takes the field on Sunday against the Chicago Bears

    Players do not need to test positive for the coronavirus in order to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. NFL protocols mandate any high-risk, close contacts of those who test positive be placed on the list for at least five days.

    Johnson returned to the field last week following a three-week absence with a concussion. In a 26-20 loss to the rival Indianapolis Colts, Johnson rushed for 44 yards on 10 carries with one touchdown. 

    The former Arizona Cardinals star has appeared in nine games this season with 452 yards and four touchdowns in 113 attempts. That type of production is far below what the franchise hoped for when it traded All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth-round pick last offseason for Johnson, a second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick. 

    The 28-year-old back is likely to see his carries split between backups Duke Johnson and C.J. Prosise if he's unable to take the field on Sunday. 

    Duke Johnson hasn't fared much better this season, tallying 209 yards and one touchdown on 69 carries. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Houston enters Week 14 at 4-8 on the year and looking to show some improvement under interim head coach Romeo Crennel over the last few weeks of the season. 

    Related

      Texans put David Johnson on reserve/COVID list

      Texans put David Johnson on reserve/COVID list
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      Texans put David Johnson on reserve/COVID list

      Sarah Barshop
      via ESPN.com

      Totally Not Fake News: State of the Texans

      Totally Not Fake News: State of the Texans
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      Totally Not Fake News: State of the Texans

      Battle Red Blog
      via Battle Red Blog

      OBJ Leaving the Browns Helps Everyone

      Both Cleveland and the Pro Bowl WR would benefit from going separate ways in the offseason

      OBJ Leaving the Browns Helps Everyone
      NFL logo
      NFL

      OBJ Leaving the Browns Helps Everyone

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Texans Player Was Bothered by Jack Easterby's Use of Black Stereotypes

      Report: Texans Player Was Bothered by Jack Easterby's Use of Black Stereotypes
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      Report: Texans Player Was Bothered by Jack Easterby's Use of Black Stereotypes

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report