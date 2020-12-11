Daniel Jones, Antonio Gibson NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 14

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Heading into the first week of the fantasy football postseason or the home stretch of the regular season, there are no shortage of key injuries to keep an eye on.

Week 14 is crunch time for fantasy managers and NFL teams with an eye on the playoffs.

Here's a roundup of the most notable players who have either been ruled out for Sunday's games or are dealing with an injury that has left their statuses up in the air.

Julio Jones , WR, Atlanta Falcons: Ruled out versus Los Angeles Chargers with a hamstring injury

versus Seattle Seahawks due to shoulder injury, according to head coach Jordan Jenkins, LB, New York Jets: Won't playSeattle Seahawks due to shoulder injury, according to head coach Adam Gase

versus Denver Broncos with shoulder and thigh injuries Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers: Doubtful Denver Broncos with shoulder and thigh injuries

versus San Francisco 49ers with turf toe, per ESPN's Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team: OutSan Francisco 49ers with turf toe, per ESPN's Adam Schefter

versus Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a foot injury Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings: Doubtful Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a foot injury

versus Indianapolis Colts with an ankle injury, per head coach Jon Gruden Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders: Questionable Indianapolis Colts with an ankle injury, per head coach Jon Gruden

versus Minnesota Vikings, per head coach Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Expected to playMinnesota Vikings, per head coach Bruce Arians

versus Buffalo Bills with a concussion Joe Haden, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers: Out Buffalo Bills with a concussion

versus Arizona Cardinals with a hamstring injury Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants: Questionable Arizona Cardinals with a hamstring injury

Jason Peters, OT, Philadelphia Eagles: Out for rest of season, per head coach Doug Pederson

versus Green Bay Packers with a hip injury Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions: Out Green Bay Packers with a hip injury

Daniel Jones is listed as questionable against the Arizona Cardinals. His status doesn't figure to change things much for the New York Giants. The 2019 first-round pick has just one touchdown pass in his previous three games.

Colt McCoy didn't light up the Seattle Seahawks last week with 105 yards, but the Giants' four-game winning streak is predicated on a defense that has allowed a total of 66 points since Week 9.

The biggest injuries for fantasy managers are Julio Jones, Christian McCaffrey, Antonio Gibson and Josh Jacobs.

Julio Jones is coming off a solid game against the New Orleans Saints with 94 yards on six receptions. The seven-time Pro Bowler has dealt with hamstring issues in recent weeks, which included sitting out the Atlanta Falcons' Week 12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

McCaffrey has been a fantasy bust this season just because he can't stay on the field. He's officially listed as doubtful for Sunday against the Denver Broncos, which would make this his fourth straight missed game if he can't go.

Gibson's injury couldn't have come at a worse time. The Washington Football Team are locked in a battle with the New York Giants atop the NFC East. It is going against a San Francisco 49ers defense that allows the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.

J.D. McKissic primarily plays wide receiver, but he ranks third on Washington with 55 rushing attempts. The 27-year-old will be a worthwhile flex play this week against the 49ers because he will likely be Alex Smith's favorite target in the passing game.

Jacobs could miss his second straight game because of an ankle injury. Head coach Jon Gruden listed his star running back as questionable, but Sunday's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts doesn't seem favorable for him to come back with a vengeance even if he's cleared. The Colts allow the seventh-fewest rushing yards per game (100.9) and have held two of their last three opponents under 100 rushing yards.

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming off their bye, Mike Evans is expected to play against the Minnesota Vikings. The three-time Pro Bowler has had an inconsistent season overall, but he's caught four touchdowns in the past three games.