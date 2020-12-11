Joe Burrow Reportedly Believes He Can Win a Super Bowl with Zac Taylor, Bengals

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

Quarterback Joe Burrow is reportedly confident in his ability to be a key part of a championship-winning team with the Cincinnati Bengals in the future.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, a source close to Burrow said, "He loves it there and thinks he can win a Super Bowl with them."

If Burrow is going to bring the Bengals their first Super Bowl title, it may have to be with Zac Taylor as his head coach. Fowler and Graziano noted that Taylor doesn't appear to be on the hot seat despite his 4-23-1 record since the Bengals organization "hates change" and felt he did well with Burrow before the rookie was lost for the rest of the 2020 season with a torn ACL.

After turning in one of the greatest seasons in college football history by a quarterback, complete with Heisman Trophy and national championship wins, Burrow was selected No. 1 overall by the Bengals in the 2020 NFL draft.

Burrow entered a tough situation, as the Bengals went just 2-14 last season in their first year under Taylor.

Although Burrow went just 2-7-1 as a starter this season before getting injured, he showed glimpses of what the future could hold.

The Ames, Iowa, native completed an impressive 65.3 percent of his passes for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also showed off his athleticism with 142 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Perhaps most impressively, Burrow spearheaded a 31-20 upset of the Tennessee Titans in Week 8, which was no small feat, as Tennessee leads the AFC South and reached the AFC Championship Game last season.

Given all he was able to do before the injury, Burrow was firmly in the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year race. That honor seems likely to go to Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert now, but Burrow undoubtedly proved he belongs.

The Bengals front office has a lot of work to do in terms of adding more talent on both sides of the ball before Cincinnati is back to competing for a playoff spot.

Taylor also has to show he is a capable NFL head coach, which remains a huge question mark given his poor record two seasons into his head coaching career.

The Bengals have a chance to break free of mediocrity if Burrow continues to develop into a potential superstar quarterback, but improvements have to be made from top to bottom within the organization as well.