Ezekiel Elliott: 'Important' to Play Through Calf Injury for Cowboys Teammates

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said Thursday it's "important" for him to play through his calf injury for his teammates.

Elliott, who described the injury as a "big bruise," said he expects to play in Sunday's Week 14 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I mean, we look at what the team has gone through this season just losing so many key players," he told reporters. "We lost a lot of key players here on offense. I think it's important one, just because we're not out of it. Then two, just for my brothers. That's why I go out there and play. I go out there and play for my brothers and my teammates. I'm not going to sell them short."

Elliott previously dealt with a hamstring injury, and the health issues are likely a factor in his dip in production, including a career-low 3.9 yards per carry through 12 games.

Between his own injuries, the lack of a consistent passing game without quarterback Dak Prescott and absences along the team's typical strong offensive line, it's hard to place the entirety of the blame for his lack of game-breaking numbers on the 25-year-old Ohio State product.

Despite all of the problems, the Cowboys (3-9) are still within striking distance of the NFC East lead, held by the New York Giants at 5-7. So Elliott is planning to tough it out Sunday.

"I'm sure it's going to be sore during the game, but it's Week 14," he said. "Everyone is going to be sore. I don't think it should limit me much at all. I mean, it might be a little tender, but I'm tough."

Dallas has four winnable games down the stretch, including a pair against division rivals in the Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles, so a path to the playoffs is still available. Elliott figures to remain active for as long as the postseason is within reach.

If the Cowboys are mathematically eliminated at any point during the final four weeks, the team may opt to give its star rusher a break to hopefully enter the offseason healthy. He's under contract through 2026 as part of a six-year, $90 million contract, so his long-term health is a key factor.

Tony Pollard is in line to take over as the team's starter if Elliott misses time. Rookie Rico Dowdle would slide into the backup role.